WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: November 26, 2018

Check out the results from the show hosted by the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:



WWE Raw opened with Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley inside the ring. Corbin cut a promo about the attack on Braun Strowman on last week. He assures the monster will not be seen for a long time. Strowman aired a vignette from the hospital promising that these three will get these hands. Elias showed up strumming up his guitar to have the opening contest of the night against Bobby Lashley.

Elias was in control by hitting The Drifter on Lashley. But Lio Rush pulled out the referee to save his buddy. Baron Corbin interrupted the match making it a no-disqualification affair. A three-on-one attack followed on Elias as McIntyre, Lashley, and Corbin ganged up on him. McIntyre hit an inverted an Alabama Slam on him followed by a Claymore Kick. Lashley pulled an unconscious body of Elias into the ring to get the easy pinfall win.

Nia Jax appeared on WWE Raw to brag about how she has earned the nickname of the 'face-breaker’. She promised to go into the same reckless mode while facing Ronda Rousey at TLC PPV. The Women’s Champion heard enough of the trash and decided to confront Nia and Tamina inside the ring. A heated confrontation broke out that led the two heels attacking Rousey. Natalya ran down to make the save but received a beatdown from Riott Squad. Ronda fought off the heels to rescue her friend and end the segment.

AOP defended WWE Raw tag team championships against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. Drake Maverick tried to create distractions from the get-go by stealing Roode’s robes. At one point, he ran with it to the toile and started urinating on it. Chad Gable could not focus on the match after seeing this on the trot. He fell victim to the powerbomb/neckbreaker combo to end up losing the contest.

Ember Moon competed in a singles contest against Alicia Fox. A snap DDT followed by the Eclipse ended this short contest. Foxy’s MMC partner, Jinder Mahal competed against No Way Jose in the next match. Mahal hit Jose with the Khallas to come up with the win. The Lucha House Party received a rematch against The Revival on WWE Raw. A Salida Del Sol from Kalisto, a senton from Metallic and a shooting star press from Dorado was executed serially to hand over the victory to the Cruiserweights.

Seth Rollins issued an Intercontinental Championship open challenge. His current rival, Dean Ambrose denied to come out as he was physically unfit. Dolph Ziggler accepted the challenge claiming to be the best in the world. He was able to connect with the Famouser followed his pendant Zig-zag for near falls. Rollins countered with the superplex/falcon arrow combo to get the pinfall win and retain the championship.

Baron Corbin appointed Alexa Bliss as the new woman-in-charge for the WWE Raw women’s division. She hosted an open forum with Bayley and Sasha Banks allowing some fans to throw questions. But mostly that ended up with Bliss insulting the two friends. Sasha and Bayley wanted to attack Alexa when Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke pounced on them. But they were able to swat the heels away from the ring to stand tall.

The main event of this week’s WWE Raw featured Baron Corbin against Finn Balor. The latter one was in firm control of the match when the acting GM inserted Drew McIntyre to make the contest a two-on-one handicapped match. McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick on Balor to pave the way for a win to Corbin. Lashley joined these two after the match to deliver a beatdown. All three of them hit their respective finishing moves on Balor to end the show.