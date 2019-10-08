WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: October 7, 2019

WWE RAW opened with Corbin and Orton stomping down Rusev inside the ring. Lashley appeared on the titantron. He was live from Rusev's house with Lana standing by his side. They took off their robes and covered themselves with bedsheets only before cuddling with each other. They switched off the light as an irate Rusev attacked Orton and Corbin, single-handedly. He used the ring steps and barriers to put down the heel duo before leaving.

The scheduled Last Woman Standing Match between Lacey Evans and Natalya was the opening contest of WWE RAW. Natalya had the Sharpshooter locked in early in the match. Lacey backfired using Kendo-Sticks and Chairshots to have multiple attempts to pick up the win. Evans then sent Nattie through the LED wall of the stage but still failed to get the pinfall. Natalya then caught Evans with a Suplex on the stage and powerbombed her off through a table underneath to get the big win.

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler were out next on the show for a non-title match against The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar. Ivar ducked big a superkick from Ziggler and hit him back with one of his big kicks. The tag champs came back hitting a Spinebuster - Zig Zag combo. Roode could not follow up with the Glorious DDT as Erik and Ivar hit a big double team Viking Experience on Ziggler to get the pinfall win.

A 2-on-1 Handicap Match took place, next, where The Singh Brothers came back to action on WWE Raw. Aleister Black was their opponent barring them from performing in a Bollywood dance. He unloaded on both of them before hitting a Jumping Knee. Samir took a Black Mass whereas Sunil was locked in a new submission move from Black to digest the submission loss.

The OC - Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and the WWE United States Champion AJ Styles competed on WWE Raw against The Lucha House Party members (Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik). Dorado came back with a big crossbody after Anderson rocked him with a spinebuster. Kalisto received the hot tag but ate the Phenomenal Forearm to get a pinfall loss. Once the match was over, the OCs pounced on their opponents for a beatdown before leaving.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair were the special guests on Miz TV. The two champions tried to upstage each other with mics in hand before the Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors - Asuka and Kairi Sane came out to compete in a tag team match. Asuka spit out the green mist on Lynch ensuring Sane picks up the win via a roll-up. The tag champs tried to ambush Charlotte after the match but Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross appeared to the ring sending them for a retreat.

Ricochet vs. Apollo Crews was the next matchup on WWE Raw bringing incredible actions. Crews delivered a drop-kick on Ricochet who came back hitting a springboard-flying-clothesline. He followed up with a standing Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count. Crews fought back with an Enziguiri but Ricochet hit a Recoil to earn a pinfall win.

Professional boxer Tyson Fury was introduced in the main event segment of WWE Raw by Jerry 'The King’ Lawler. Fury wanted an apology from Braun Strowman for his vulnerable actions on SmackDown. Strowman was not ready for that as Fury taunted him for his lesser accomplishments. Thus these two engaged in an unavoidable brawl in the main event segment. The entire locker room emptied into the ring trying to separate these two behemoths. The brawl continued as the show came to an end.