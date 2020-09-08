WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: September 7, 2020

Randy Orton came out to kick things off on WWE Raw while goading about his championship opportunity at Clash Of Champions. An ambulance pulled into the arena and Drew McIntyre opened its backdoor. He entered the ring and dropped Orton with a Claymore Kick.

The Hurt Business competed in the opening match of the night against Apollo Crews, Ricochet, and Cedric Alexander. The heel team was in control as they attacked the opponents even before the match began. Cedric then became heel by destroying Ricochet in the ring while also connecting with a Lumber Check on Apollo Crews. Shelton Benjamin took advantage and pinned Crews for the win.

The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Andrade took place on WWE Raw that ended quickly. Andrade and Garza weren't on the same page as Dawkins hit the Cash Out allowing Ford to connect with the Frogsplash for an easy win. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura then came out to challenge the Raw Tag Team Champions in a Brand to Brand invitational.

The IIconics Billie Kay and Peyton Royce went head to head against each other in a match on WWE RAW. It was another quick affair where Royce delivered a couple of kicks to Kay's face before finishing the fight with a Neckbreaker.

Asuka and Mickie James teamed up against Lana and Natalya in a tag team match. Lana was taken down with a Neckbreaker by James after which Asuka self-tagged into the match and applied the Asuka Lock forcing her to tap out.

The Hurt Business vs. The Viking Raiders, Ricochet, and Apollo Crews in an eight-man tag team match went down on Raw after Cedric officially joined the Hurt Business. Ivar took the aerial route to keep three of his opponents down, leaving Ricochet and Cedric inside the ring. Ricochet went for the 630 off the top rope but Cedric moved out and planted him with the Michinoku Driver for the victory.

Randy Orton vs Keith Lee was the next match lineup on WWE Raw where Orton was about to pick up a win as he blocked a Suplex and converted it to an 'RKO outta nowhere.' But Drew McIntyre appeared and nailed him with another Claymore Kick to disqualify the match. Orton was upset about this, backstage when McIntyre arrived and beat him up. He then delivered the third Claymore Kick on Orton, confirming he needs medical attention.

A 2-on-1 Handicap Match went down where The Riott Squad competed against Shayna Baszler who took control hitting a Gutwrench Facebuster and a kick to Liv Morgan. Jax was trying to cheer up Baszler but she ended up distracting her. Liv came up with a Sunset Flip for the victory. Nia Jax then competed against the Riott Squad members but the match produced no outcome as the lights went out. A mystery man appeared on the Tron to cut a promo on RETRIBUTION and how they'd destroy everyone.

RETRIBUTION has spoken.



"The darkness of RETRIBUTION will seep into the pores of every Superstar and all of your so-called universe."

Aleister Black and Kevin Owens competed against one another on Raw Underground. Black kicked Owens out of the ring and he fell on Dabba-Kato. The big man was upset with this as he chose to destroy both Owens and Black, afterwards.

A Street Fight between Dominik Mysterio vs. Murphy was the main event of Raw where the entire Mysterio family was at ringside. Dominik hit a Frogsplash on his opponent before tying him up with the ropes. He unloaded Kendo Stick shots on Murphy's exposed ribs.

Rey, Angie, and Aliyah Mysterio joined him at the beatdown while looking at the camera and sending a message to Seth Rollins. The beatdown continued as the referee called for the bell. Mysterio family continued with their Kendo Stick shots on Murphy as the show came to an end.

The Mysterio family is going to TOWN on Murphy, so much so that he just QUIT the match!