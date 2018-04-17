WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: April 16, 2018

Also, to add hype to the show, a match between two former friends took place, while a second contender for the tag team titles was also decided at the show hosted by the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Superstar Shakeup began on this week's WWE Raw as Kurt Angle opened the show welcoming us to the special night. He announced that there will be a lot of surprises in store, on the night. The first one happened within minutes of his announcement, when Sunil Singh introduced us to Jinder Mahal, the newest member of WWE Raw. He started bragging about his accomplishments and Kurt Angle to stop him continuing his talk announced a title match for him.

Jinder issued the United States Open Challenge to anyone in the locker room, to which Jeff Hardy accepted to set up the opening contest of the night for the title. Despite Sunil Singh providing the distraction, Hardy hit a Twist of Fate and followed it with a Swanton Bomb to win the championship.

The much-anticipated matchup between Sasha Banks and Bayley took place next. Banks hit her former buddy with a slap to the face that made the situation, heated. Bayley replied with a slap to Banks and went for the pinfall but Riott Squad pounced on these two. The contest was disqualified as Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott hit the Jersey Codebreaker and Riott Kick to the pair.

Later, Natalya joined the WWE Raw roster in the backstage and was welcomed by Ronda Rousey. Following their conversation, Natalya competed in a match against Mandy Rose but it ended out being an assault from Absolution. Ronda ran out to save Nattie from the attack to a huge reception from the crowd.

Next up, Ember Moon defeated Mickie James in a singles match by hitting the Eclipse.

In the tag team eliminator match, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt came out as the winners by defeating The Revival with a modified Twist of Fate.

Breezango who were new additions to Raw, suffered their first loss at the hands of The Bar. While, The Authors of Pain defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno by hitting the Last Chapter in another tag team match.

Dolph Ziggler showed up on WWE Raw as another member but he was not alone and was joined by Drew McIntyre to form a dominant team. The attacked Titus Worldwide with a series of moves to put them down.

While in a promo segment, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe had another heated conversation about their upcoming match at Backlash PPV event.

The Miz introduced us to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn who were rehired by Stephanie McMahon. In an entertaining segment, Kurt Angle announced a 10-man tag team match as the main event of WWE Raw featuring them. The full lineup was Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, The Miz, and The Miztourage vs. Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Roode.

The Miztourage left their mentor at the end of the match and disassociated their partnership. The Miz was seen alone inside the ring with Braun Strowman who hit a running powerslam to win the contest and end this week's Monday Night Raw.