WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: April 2, 2018

Check out how WWE Raw turned out at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The show opened with the much-anticipated face-off segment between the team of Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey against the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. After a verbal confrontation, things went physical as Triple H hit Kurt Angle with the mic on the back of his head. Ronda Rousey retaliated but Stephanie caught her from the back and put her through a table to close the segment.

Bayley had a singles match against Sonya Deville in the opening contest. Deville tried to pick up the win with a kick but failed. Bayley rolled her up to pick up an easy win.

After the match, Absolution started to attack Bayley until Sasha Banks came down to make the save. Later, Banks and Bayley pounced on each other with their differences growing every week. Absolution capitalized on this and delivered an ambush on both of them.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor put up an instant classic on WWE Raw with a back and forth contest for twenty minutes. At one point, Rollins went for the same buckle bomb that broke Balor's shoulder. But, Balor managed to get out of that by hitting a Sling Blade. The fight continued in the ring as Rollins escaped a rollup and hit a Curb Stomp to pick up the win.

Matt Hardy had a strange confrontation with Goldust in the backstage to set up a first-time matchup between the bizzare pair on WWE Raw. Woken Hardy won the contest by delivering the Twist of Fate on the bizarre one.

Next up the tag champs, The Bar delivered a verbal assault on Braun Strowman for a while before pouncing on him to deliver an assault. But, the monster escaped the hold and was able to shove them off.

John Cena wanted to get an answer from The Undertaker like he has been doing for the past four weeks. He went on another rant aimed at The Undertaker to hurt his ego. But, the Deadman did not bother to walk out. The Cenation Leader accepted that he will go to Wrestlemania as a fan and will witness the stacked up match card with the crowd.

Later, Elias had another win against Heath Slater with a Drift Away match.

Alexa Bliss and Mickie James teamed up to face Asuka and Dana Brooke in a tag team matchup. Asuka had the Asuka Lock on James to make her tap out. After the match, Bliss and James tried to ambush Brooke but Nia Jax ran down to make the save. Bliss ran away from the ring as Jax took out her frustration on Mickie.

In the final segment, Brock Lesnar came down to the ring along with Paul Heyman. The entire roster also came out in case Roman Reigns arrives for a confrontation with the Universal champ. After a furious promo by Heyman, the Big Dog arrived and was able to get into the ring. He delivered five straight superman punches to lay the champion down. But, Lesnar got right up and hit an F5 on Reigns to close the show.