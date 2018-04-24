WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: April 23, 2018

Last night’s WWE Raw was dedicated to Hall of Famer, Bruno Sammartino who passed away aged 82 last week on Wednesday (April 18). After a moment of silence from the entire roster along with the audience, we went live into the show with return of Brock Lesnar.

The Universsal Champion returned in an emphatic manner along with his manager, Paul Heyman to cut a furious promo once again. However, he was soon stopped as Roman Reigns interfered as expected. There was no physical confrontation between as Reigns left the ring with a promise that he will take the title back at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Next up, Bobby Roode competed in a singles match against Elias in the opening contest of WWE Raw. Despite big expectations from the Glorious One, he failed to win the contest. Elias rolled him up to pick up an easy win. In another impromptu match of the evening, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt teamed up to pick up a win against The Ascension. Hardy hit the Twist of Fate on Viktor for the win.

Later, Kurt Angle debuted as the first guest on the Sami and Kevin show. The two heels deported from Smackdown were proud for fulfilling the void left by The Miz on the flagship show. They also vowed to win the Greatest Royal Rumble match this Friday. Kurt Angle reminded them that he himself will compete in this match. While he also announced a match for the two top heels of the company.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were forced to compete in a tag team match against the team of Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman. Lashley dominated the match beating up Owens in the early minutes of the fight. But, Owens and Zayn played mind games and got back into the contest. However, Strowman received a hot tag into the contest and hit Zayn with the Running Powerslam to get the pinfall win.

Baron Corbin beat the hell out of No Way Jose to start a new feud on WWE Raw. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor teamed up against The Miztourage to get an easy win.

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler retained their momentum by winning a tag team match against the Titus Worldwide. Both men delivered their finishers to come out as winners. Jinder Mahal featured in a match against Chad Gable only to lose the contest via a top rope move.

Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and The Riott Squad vs. Bayley, Ember Moon, Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax was the main event of Raw. Mickie James was punishing Natalya in between the match but Ronda Rousey came running down to attack Mickie and cause the match to be disqualified. Rousey locked in the arm-bar on Mickie to finish the segment and help Nattie escape to the backstage area.