WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: April 9, 2018

WWE Raw kicked off with the entry of the injured Stephanie McMahon who demanded the crowd to be even more louder. She tried to play a babyface role in front of them by saying something good about Ronda Rousey, but in reply the crowd started shouting some abusive words against her. Ronda arrived at the scene instantly and Stephanie tried to make peace with her. But, instead the MMA fighter locked in the arm-bar and ripped off the arm-guard on the WWE Raw commissioner to the delight of the crowd.

Later, the new WWE Raw women's champion Nia Jax appeared on the show only to be interrupted by Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. They started talking trash about the behemoth which set up a tag team match. Ember Moon, the former NXT Women’s Champion debuted on the show as Jax’s partner and recieved a thunderous reaction from the crowd. Moon hit the eclipse from the top rope on Bliss to pick up the win.

Braun Strowman was forced to relinquish the tag team championships as his partner Nicholas was still in school in the fourth grade. To determine new champions, two matches took place on the show. The Revival and the team of Matt Hardy-Bray Wyatt emerged victorious to advance to the contenders’ match.

Multiple returns and debuts happened on this special night of WWE Raw in New Orleans. Elias went for a song with insults directed at the crowd and he was stopped when Bobby Lashley’s music hit the arena. He returned to take out The Drifter as he received huge cheer from the crowd. Heath Slater and Rhyno called out for a tag team match and the Authors of Pain accepted their invitation. Also, No Way Jose from NXT squashed a local talent in a matter of seconds.

Sasha Banks and Mandy Rose squared off in a singles match on WWE Raw. Bayley was at Banks’ corner and accidentally hit The Boss in the face. Capitalizing on this, Mandy Rose picked up the win. After the match, Paige, the leader of Absolution officially announced her retirement from in-ring competition due to a neck injury. The crowd gave her a standing ovation.

Roman Reigns talked about the failure he had at Wrestlemania against Brock Lesnar. He had no one but himself to blame. He is set to get another shot at the title at an upcoming WWE Network special event on April 27. His promo was cut short by a returning Samoa Joe who challenged him for a match at the Backlash PPV.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn showed up on WWE Raw begging for a job from Kurt Angle since they are no longer members of the Smackdown Live roster. The GM stated that he has one spot left and they’d have to fight for it. This set up a match between the two which turned out to be brawl outside the ring and the referee had no choice but to disqualify the pair.

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and The Miz had a segment on WWE Raw which saw Jeff Hardy return to the show after almost six months. It set up the main event match where Rollins, Balor, and Hardy teamed up against the three members of the Miztourage.

In an entertaining tag team contest, Rollins hit the Curb Stomp on The Miz to win the contest. After the match, the babyface trio beat the hell out of the Miztourage to end the show.