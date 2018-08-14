WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: August 13, 2018

A championship match was held alongside a huge return in order to get the final build-up for Summerslam. Here are the results from last night’s show that took place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

WWE Raw kicked off with an emotional Ronda Rousey. She informed that her friend Natalya's father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart passed away last night. The crowd chanted for Rousey and Nattie to make the moment special. Alexa Bliss came out to interrupt with her own bodyguards. She intentionally pushed Ronda Rousey creating a brawl.

Ronda Rousey beat three of them with judo kicks whereas the remaining one ran away. Ember Moon came out to compete in the opening contest against Alexa Bliss. Moon went for the Eclipse from the top rope when Alicia Fox disqualified the match. Ronda attacked Fox giving three judo takedowns that scared Bliss away.

Baron Corbin won a match against Tyler Breeze with a Deep-six. He then announced a handicap match between Finn Balor and Jinder Mahal-Kevin Owens. Kurt Angle made this one a tag team match where Braun Strowman became the partner of Balor.

Owens was scared of Strowman and chose to run away from the ring. He came back to digest a big punch from the monster among men. Strowman used Sunil Singh to hit a Battering Ram on Owens. Thereafter, he digested used a Running Powerslam on Mahal to pick up the win.

Bobby Roode and Titus Worldwide had a tag team match against Mojo Rawley and Authors of Pain. Roode picked up the win hitting a Glorious DDT on Mojo Rawley. Sasha Banks received a singles contest against Ruby Riott on WWE Raw. A chaos broke out at the ringside as Bayley neutralized Morgan. But Riott took advantage by rolling up Banks for the win.





B-team defended the WWE Raw tag team championship in a triple threat match. The Revival hit the Shatter Mchine on Bray Wyatt to steal the win. But Curtis Axel came from the back to push Wilder into Dawson. He hooked up Wyatt's legs to retain the tag titles. Bobby Lashley beat the hell out of a musician that came to give company to Elias.

Roman Reigns was out to talk about Brock Lesnar on WWE Raw. Paul Heyman came out to make a fool out of him. He tried to make Reigns his next client! At one point, he sprayed pepper on Reigns' face. Lesnar came out to make Roman Reigns senseless with Guillotine Choke. He left after giving Lesnar a devastating F-5.

The main event was scheduled for a contract signing of Summerslam Intercontinental Championship match. Seth Rollins arrived late in the middle of the ring to introduce his partner at ringside for Summerslam. Dean Ambrose's music hit the arena as the crowd came unglued. He hit a Dirty Deeds on Drew McIntyre to end this week's WWE Raw.