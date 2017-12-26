WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: December 25, 2017

Bengaluru, Dec 26: WWE delivered a Christmas special edition of WWE Raw for the first time to the fans, last night.

A returning John Cena headlined the show whereas the other franchise player of the company, Roman Reigns was also back on board.

Plus, a fallout was expected from women’s Royal Rumble announcement. Check out the results from the show hosted by the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The show was kicked off with John Cena who received a thunderous round of applause from the crowd. His promo was cut short by Elias who wanted to deliver a song to the Chicago crowd.

He started an ambush to Cena setting up a match as the opening contest. The franchise player picked up the win in the match by delivering the five knuckle shuffle and following it up with the Attitude Adjustment.

Hideo Itami competed in a match against Bryan Kendrick and picked up the win by hitting the Go to Sleep. This reminded everybody of Chicago’s own CM Punk. In another matchup from the Cruiserweight Division, Cedric Alexander, Akira and Mustafa Ali defeated Enzo Amore, Drew Gulak, and Ariya Daivari.







Paige showed up with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to take on the team of Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James. The crowd was thunderous chanting for Sasha. However, The Absolution continued to dominate with another win. Paige delivered a kick to the face to Bayley and followed up with the Ram-paige to pick up the win.

In another segment from the women’s division, Alexa Bliss cut a promo as the Goddess of the WWE. Asuka interrupted her by telling that she is coming after her title and delivered a kick to the face to end the segment. Finn Balor competed in an impromptu matchup defeating Curt Hawkins.





Kane and Braun Strowman picked up momentums for Royal Rumble by winning their respective matchups. Kane defeated Heath Slater in a dominant fashion by delivering a chokeslam whereas the monster among men derailed the Miz-tourage with a running powerslam. Matt Hardy attacked Bray Wyatt inside the ring in an impromptu segment.





Roman Reigns defended his Intercontinental Championship against Samoa Joe and sought redemption for the attacks from last few weeks. He was irate now that Joe had taken out Ambrose providing an elbow injury. So, Reigns continued attacks with steel steps and chairs on Joe to get himself disqualified from the match. Referee broke things up at the ringside area between them.

In the main event of WWE Raw, Sheamus and Cesaro defended their tag team titles against the new team of Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan. The latter one vowed to be a proper replacement for Ambrose and proved it right. He connected with his new finishing move to Cesaro whereas Rollins neutralized Sheamus outside the ring to get the pinfall win. Rollins and Jordan became new WWE Raw tag team champions to end the show.