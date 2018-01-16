WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: January 15, 2018

Bengaluru, January 16: We expected to see the stage set for WWE Raw 25th anniversary on last night's show with Nia Jax scheduled to face Asuka in a dream match and we also expected The Miz to suffer the wrath of Roman Reigns.

Check out how Monday Night Raw transpired at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Braun Strowman kicked off the show with a brief on his attack from last week where he put down both Brock Lesnar and Kane.

He made a vow to continue the carnage on the show. However, the GM, Kurt Angle arrived at the scene and informed him that he has created a fearful working place and said he didn't have any option but to fire the Monster among men from the show.

In the opening contest of Raw, The Bar got a rematch against the Titus Worldwide. After a shocking loss to Apollo Crews last week, the heel team attacked the babyfaces from the offset.

When they were on the verge of victory, Jason Jordan’s music hit the arena and the GM's son came out to provide the distraction which helped Crews roll up Cesaro to steal yet another win against them.

Later in a cut scene, Elias introduced The Miz to the ring with a song after which the Hollywood A-Lister cut a promo on how he will regain the Intercontinental Championship next week during WWE Raw 25.

Right after that segment, Roman Reigns had a match against the two members of the Miztourage. Despite The Miz providing distractions, The Big Dog connected with the superman punch and his finisher, the spear on Axel to pick up the win.

Next up, Nia Jax and Asuka had a huge singles contest which turned out to be disappointing in the end. The victory was awarded to Asuka as per the referee’s choice since Nia was incompetent in the middle of the match. She suffered a leg injury after Asuka locked in the knee-bar on the behemoth. She never made it back to the ring after which she was counted out.

After Braun Strowman continued his carnage on the show, Kurt Angle informed him that he was being rehired just to avoid further damage. But, he went straight onto attack Michael Cole at the announce table and threw him off!

Later on the show, Woken Matt Hardy defeated Heath Slater in a singles match. While, Cedric Alexander pinned Tony Nese in a Cruiserweight Division matchup.

Plus, The Revival squashed two local talents on the show whereas Paige was kept out of Royal Rumble match, officially. Sonya Deville defeated Sasha Banks in a singles match to pick up a huge victory.

In the main event of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins with Jason Jordan for company at ringside took on Finn Balor with the Balor Club on his side in a singles match. In the middle of the match, The Bar arrived to the ring to create a brawl against Jordan, Gallows, and Anderson.

With all that was happening outside the ring Rollins took full advantage inside the squared circle and hit his previous finisher, the Curb Stomp on Balor to get the win.