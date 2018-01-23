WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: January 22, 2018

Bengaluru, January 23: With plenty of legendary names on the show, last night's Monday Night Raw turned out to be the biggest one of all time, indeed.

Apart from these pleasant returns, there was a huge championship match and plenty more in store on the show. Check out the results from WWE Raw co-hosted by the Barclays and Manhattan Center in the New York City.

The historic episode kicked off with Shane and Stephanie McMahon welcoming Vince McMahon to the ring. The crowd thanked him for making this empire known as the WWE.

Vince, being the heel did not appreciate the round of applause. This brought in Stone Cold to the ring who stunned Shane McMahon, then gave The Boss a stunner and another one to Shane to give us a helluva opening segment on WWE Raw.

An eight-woman tag team match took place in the opening contest where Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Bayley, and Asuka took on the team of Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Alicia Fox, and Nia Jax. Banks locked in the Bank Statement on Foxy to make her tap out and win the contest. Asuka sent all the performers out of the ring to stand tall indicating that she will win the Royal Rumble.

The Undertaker made his appearance at the Manhattan Center as the crowd gave him a thunderous reception. He cut a promo about his illustrious career since the beginning of WWE Raw. The audience chanted for one more match but he did not respond to that. Rather, he stated that his opponents should rest-in-peace before leaving the ring.

Roman Reigns defended Intercontinental Championship against The Miz who confronted multiple general managers prior to his entrance. The Miztourage distracted the champion throughout the match which forced the referee to eject them from ringside. But, Miz exposed the ring turnbuckle during this time and sent Reigns hard into it. He delivered the skull crushing finale to follow that and won the IC title for the eighth time.

Christian was back with the Peepshow with Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan as his guests. The Bar joined them. In a heated confrontation, Rollins wanted to attack The Bar but he accidentally hit a knee on his own partner to end the segment.

Back at the Manhattan Center, Matt Hardy was defeated by Bray Wyatt in a singles match. The DX reunion took place as well. They were present at the ringside as Balor Club took on Dash & Dawson in a tag team contest. After the Club picked up the win, the legends beat the hell out of the Top Guys by performing the iconic moves on them.

Elias had a singing segment at the Barclays Center talking rubbish about this grand celebration which was cut short by John Cena. The marquee player came out to put Elias in his place which was countered by a cheap shot. Elias hit Cena with a guitar on the back and then planted him with the Drift Away before leaving the ring.

In the final segment, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Kane had a final meeting prior to Royal Rumble bringing chaos to the show. Lesnar put down Strowman with a clothesline before delivering an F-5 to Kane. Later, Strowman woke up and threw Lesnar to the ringside barricade. He closed the 25th anniversary of WWE Raw by putting Lesnar through the announce table.