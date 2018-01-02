WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: January 1, 2018

Bengaluru, January 2: WWE Raw presented a jam-packed episode on the very first night of 2018 with Universal champ Brock Lesnar also in the house to gain some momentum heading into his next title defense.

Plus, two title matches also took place last night for the Intercontinental and Cruiserweight championships at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The show opened with a segment between Kurt Angle and Alexa Bliss and the GM informed that Bliss will face Asuka in a singles match later on the show. Later, he welcomed the fans to the New Year edition of WWE Raw and the Bar interrupted him demanding a rematch after losing the title, last week.

But, the GM instead set up a match between Cesaro and Jason Jordan as the opening contest. Seth Rollins was present in Jordan's corner to deal with Sheamus who was in Cesaro's corner. A distraction at ringside allowed Jordan to connect a neck breaker with a bad leg to pick up the pinfall win.

Next up, Alexa Bliss had her singles match against Asuka for the first time where she tried to escape the match and even tried to get Nia Jax by her side. She tried a number of moves to put Asuka down. But, the former NXT women's champion locked in the arm-bar lock to make Bliss tap out.

Braun Strowman had a singles contest on WWE Raw against Rhyno. He literally played around with him to pick up an easy win. After the match, Strowman delivered a number of running powerslams to both Rhyno and Heath Slater. The crowd enjoyed his moves and demanded more from the monster among men.

Roman Reigns defended his Intercontinental Championship against Samoa Joe with the same referee that fined him, last week. Joe tried to capitalize on this by shoving Reigns into the official. But, the referee did not disqualify him. In the end, the champion escaped the Coquina Clutch to hit the spear on Joe to keep his title.

Enzo Amore was sick and hence the Cruiserweight title match did not happen. Alexander teamed up with Goldust to defeat Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari. Bray Wyatt pinned Apollo Crews in a squash match. Finn Balor teamed up with Gallows and Anderson to defeat the team of Elias and The Miztourage.

Brock Lesnar graced the ring in the last segment of WWE Raw. Paul Heyman cut a promo about how 2018 is going to be the year of the beast incarnate. The promo was cut by Kane's music who appeared in the ring and delivered a chokeslam to the champion. But, Lesnar sat up and shoved off the demon from the ring. He stood tall with the title to end the show.