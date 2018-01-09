WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: January 8, 2018

Bengaluru, Jan 9: The second edition of WWE Raw in 2018 was promoted to be headlined with The Miz who returned on the show to recapture the spotlight.

A big championship match that was cancelled on last week's show was also announced prior to the show. Check out the results of the episode hosted at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Roman Reigns opened up this week's WWE Raw as a proud Intercontinental Champion only to get interrupted by Jason Jordan. Seth Rollins also joined them inside the ring to have a conversation.

The Balor Club hit the ring to have a confrontation with them. Utilizing this opportunity, Kurt Angle made a six-man tag team match official for them in the main event.

The Absolution had an opening contest in four-woman tag team match. Paige stood by the ringside when Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose took on against Sasha Banks and Bayley. The Hugger shoved off Deville from the ring apron allowing Banks to lock in the Bank Statement on Mandy. She tapped out to suffer the first loss since the debut.

Elias welcomed the Miz with a special song as the Hollywood A-lister was set to host for a special edition of The Miz TV upon comeback.

He cut a strong promo by stating that after ending 2017 as the superstar of the year declared by Rolling Stone, he plans to do something bigger in 2018. As for now, he looks to regain the title he made prestigious. So, he declared for coming after Roman Reigns and the IC title.

Brock Lesnar appeared with Paul Heyman to address the situation with Kane. These two had a massive brawl, last week. This time, too, Heyman’s promo was cut short by the Big Red Machine.

However, Braun Strowman was added to the mix. He put the champion on a table. Afterwards, he broke part of a metal frame to bury both Kane and Lesnar underneath it. Both were hurt with this move from the monster.

Woken Matt Hardy defeated Curt Hawkins in a singles match. Afterwards, he had a confrontation with Bray Wyatt. Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil pulled off a shocking win against The Bar. Samoa Joe squashed Rhyno n another singles match. The Cruiserweight championship match was disqualified due to Enzo Amore suffering an ankle injury.







On the main event of WWE Raw, Finn Balor, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson took on against the team of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Jason Jordan. The latter one distracted the referee for which he did not see a tag made to Reigns. So, he could not enter the match. Balor took advantage of it and hit the Coup De Grace for the win. Later, The Miztourage appeared in the ring to attack Reigns and Jordan from behind. They delivered a triple powerbomb on Reigns to close the show.