WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: July 16, 2018

Kurt Angle opened the show as he stood in the middle of the ring and called out Brock Lesnar, who went missing again. However, Paul Heyman came out with an excuse for the champ's absence. Angle cut a frustrated figure was about to strip Lesnar off the title. But Heyman promised that his client will defend his title at Summerslam and stopped Angle from taking away the belt from Lesnar.

Six superstars interrupted the segment as they wanted to be the challengers for Brock Lesnar. Hence, WWE Raw GM arranged two triple threat matches with the winners of these two matches set to face each other next week to decide the next number one contender for the Universal title.

The first triple threat contest took place straight away between Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Finn Balor. McIntyre was in firm control in the match as he connected with a Glasgow Kiss and Claymore Kick on Balor. But Reigns came from behind and hit Balor with a spear for the win.

Next up, the counseling between Sasha Banks and Bayley did not go well. So Kurt Angle gave them another chance to get along. He forced these two to team up against Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox. The fight continued at the ringside area leading the referee to disqualify the match. Sasha walked away from the scene after a cold stare at Bayley.

Later, Dolph Ziggler started bragging about his IC title win over Rollins on Sunday night's PPV. It continued until Bobby Roode interrupted his speech. This set up a non-title bout on the show between the pair. Roode hit a spinebuster and went for a top rope move, but failed in executing it and tweaked the knee which allowed Ziggler to connect with a superkick for the win.

Next up, in a promo, Alexa Bliss gloated about her Extreme Rules win with Mickie James by her side. Ronda Rousey emerged from the crowd and started chasing the two. She was able to catch Bliss and lock in the arm-bar on her. But Kurt Angle came out and saved Bliss from being assaulted. He calmed down Ronda by talking to her about a future women's title match at Summerslam.

Later, the Authors of Pain defeated Titus Worldwide in a tag team match, hitting the Last Chapter. While, the B-Team continued their winning streak by hitting a back suplex/neckbreaker combo on the Ascension. They had a confrontation with the former tag champions Hardy and Wyatt after the match.

In the women's division action, Ember Moon suffered her first loss on Raw at the hands of Sarah Logan. Liv Morgan distracted her while going for a top rope move which allowed her partner to get the pinfall. Meanwhile, Mojo Rawley picked up a win on Tyler Breeze in men's singles contest.

Elias, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley competed in the triple threat main event match. Elias attacked Rollins even before the bell rang. But Rollins fought valiantly throughout the match before Elias pulled him out of the ring. Thereafter, Lashley hit Elias with a spear to get the win. He will face Reigns next week for the Universal title contender's match.