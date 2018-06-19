WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: June 18, 2018

Kurt Angle opened this week's WWE Raw to introduce the new Women;s champion, Alexa Bliss. She came down to the ring and boasted about her title win until Ronda Rousey's music hit. Rousey walked out to attack Bliss. Kurt Angle and the referees tried to stop her, but got beaten up by her. This left Angle with no choice, but to suspend Rousey for 30 days.

Next up, Seth Rollins was out to talk about his grueling match at MITB. While, that did not stop him from issuing another open challenge to the WWE Raw roster. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre walked out to accept it. McIntyre provided the distractions whereas Ziggler competed in the match. He rolled up Rollins to get the pinfall win and become the new IC Champion.

Later, Sasha Banks and Bayley had a conversation in the backstage area. They seemed to be on the same page and took on the Riott Squad once again. But their chemistry was zero and the Squad defeated them with ease. This ensued a brawl between Sasha and Bayley at the backstage area. Bayley went to patch up things later but Sasha walked away.

Braun Strowman had a promo segment on WWE Raw about his MITB win. The crowd appreciated his comment until Kevin Owens interrupted. He wanted to form a tag team with Strowman and offered a handshake. But Strowman responded with a Running Powerslam. Owens escaped and ran away from the ring.

Kurt Angle informed us that a number one contender's match will take place at Extreme Rules. The winner will get a shot against Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley soon showed up demanding for their spots. Angle assured that they will be in the contender's match. Reigns and Lashley also teamed up later in the show to defeat The Revival in a tag team match.

The team of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno with the Kiss of Deletion. While, Jinder Mahal defeated Chad Gable by hitting the Khallas.

Mojo Rawley pinned No Way Jose with a HyperDrive. Also, Curt Hawkins continued his losing streak after suffering another loss at the hands of Bobby Roode.

Constable Cobin set up this week's main event match on WWE Raw. He and Owens teamed up against the team of Braun Strowman and Finn Balor. Corbin went for the Chokeslam backbreaker but Balor set him up for the Coup De Grace. Corbin shoved him off the top rope and hit the End of Days to get a huge win and end the show.