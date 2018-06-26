English

WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: June 25, 2018

Written By: Raja
Bayley (up) & Sasha Banks (image courtesy Twitter)
Bayley (up) & Sasha Banks (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, June 26: On last night's WWE Monday Night Raw we saw a huge Intercontinental Championship match as per earlier announcement and as expected we also saw progress in the contender’s match storyline for Extreme Rules. Plus, the former women’s champion returned after a week’s hiatus while two former friends had a physical brawl and more took place at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California.

Kurt Angle kicked off this week's Raw along with Constable Corbin. The duo informed the WWE Universe a shocking news that the number one contender's match at Extreme Rules was canceled. To react on this, we saw Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley - the potential contenders walk out to have a verbal confrontation in the ring. They both talked about why WWE should award a title opportunity to them.

The Revival interrupted the pair and challenged them for a match. So a rematch from last week between Reigns-Lashley and Revival took place on Raw. The faces of the show were in control with Lashley hitting Wilder with a vertical suplex, but a sudden miscommunication allowed Wilder to roll-up Reigns to get a huge win.

Next up, The Authors of Pain returned to Raw and defeated two rookies on the show. Titus Worldwide ran down to confront them after the match as they retaliated. While, Curtis Axel defeated Matt Hardy in a singles contest to retain his winning streak.

Later, Alexa Bliss came down to the ring with Mickie James to cut a promo on Ronda Rousey's attack on her from last week on Raw. Natalya interrupted her during the promo to set up a match. Natalya picked up an easy win against the champion with Nia Jax by her side. A discuss clothesline followed up with the Sharpshooter got the job done for her.

The Riott Squad had a match against the team of Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon. The faces were in control until the heels tried to distract them. Morgan stood up on the apron allowing Ruby Riott to get a roll-up win. Bayley pounced on Sasha after the match and laid her down with a vicious attack.

Later, Kurt Angle made an interesting matchup when he forced Kevin Owens to team up with Braun Strowman. They took on against the team of Constable Corbin and Finn Balor. Owens-Strowman got along well hitting a stereo avalanche/cannonball combo. Balor and Corbin started fighting each other to get the interesting match counted out.

After the match, Strowman chased Owens through the ramp. Owens tried to leave the building in his car. But, he found Strowman with the keys. Strowman then flipped the car upside down to stun Owens.

In the main event of WWE Raw we witnessed Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship. Rollins started the match with a drop-kick on Ziggler. McIntyre tried to interfere and the referee ejected him from ringside.

McIntyre was in no mood to watch the match from the back and returned to attack Rollins to disqualify the match. Roman Reigns walked out to save his buddy hitting a huge spear on Ziggler. The IC champion alongside McIntyre retaliated as Reigns-Rollins stood tall to end the show.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue