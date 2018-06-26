WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: June 25, 2018

Kurt Angle kicked off this week's Raw along with Constable Corbin. The duo informed the WWE Universe a shocking news that the number one contender's match at Extreme Rules was canceled. To react on this, we saw Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley - the potential contenders walk out to have a verbal confrontation in the ring. They both talked about why WWE should award a title opportunity to them.

The Revival interrupted the pair and challenged them for a match. So a rematch from last week between Reigns-Lashley and Revival took place on Raw. The faces of the show were in control with Lashley hitting Wilder with a vertical suplex, but a sudden miscommunication allowed Wilder to roll-up Reigns to get a huge win.

Next up, The Authors of Pain returned to Raw and defeated two rookies on the show. Titus Worldwide ran down to confront them after the match as they retaliated. While, Curtis Axel defeated Matt Hardy in a singles contest to retain his winning streak.

Later, Alexa Bliss came down to the ring with Mickie James to cut a promo on Ronda Rousey's attack on her from last week on Raw. Natalya interrupted her during the promo to set up a match. Natalya picked up an easy win against the champion with Nia Jax by her side. A discuss clothesline followed up with the Sharpshooter got the job done for her.

The Riott Squad had a match against the team of Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon. The faces were in control until the heels tried to distract them. Morgan stood up on the apron allowing Ruby Riott to get a roll-up win. Bayley pounced on Sasha after the match and laid her down with a vicious attack.

Later, Kurt Angle made an interesting matchup when he forced Kevin Owens to team up with Braun Strowman. They took on against the team of Constable Corbin and Finn Balor. Owens-Strowman got along well hitting a stereo avalanche/cannonball combo. Balor and Corbin started fighting each other to get the interesting match counted out.

After the match, Strowman chased Owens through the ramp. Owens tried to leave the building in his car. But, he found Strowman with the keys. Strowman then flipped the car upside down to stun Owens.

In the main event of WWE Raw we witnessed Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship. Rollins started the match with a drop-kick on Ziggler. McIntyre tried to interfere and the referee ejected him from ringside.

McIntyre was in no mood to watch the match from the back and returned to attack Rollins to disqualify the match. Roman Reigns walked out to save his buddy hitting a huge spear on Ziggler. The IC champion alongside McIntyre retaliated as Reigns-Rollins stood tall to end the show.