WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: March 26, 2018

Check out how the penultimate edition of Monday Night Raw panned out below,

The Universal Champion Brock Lesnar opened the show along with his manager who announced that Roman Reigns' suspension has been lifted before starting an insulting promo. In reaction to that, The Big Dog appeared with a steel chair in hand, after a little while to attack the champ.

Initially, Reigns got the upper hand with the weapon in hand but Lesnar took less time to capitalize with suplexes and finished the segment with a thunderous F-5 on the steel steps.

Later, in the opening contest of Raw, Nia Jax fought Mickie James in a singles match with Alexa Bliss at ringside to distract the behemoth. Mickie tried to capitalize with a kick but failed. Nia countered and delivered a huge Samoan Drop to Mickie to pick up the win. After the match, Bliss tried to deliver a sneak attack but Nia backfired which made the champion retreat.

Next up, The Miz TV returned to hometown, Cleveland with special guests, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins. The IC Champion tried to play mind-games by turning on the Miztourage. It came out as a trick as Axel and Dallas attacked Rollins and Balor from the back. Gallows and Anderson ran out to save their leader Finn Balor who ended the segment with the Intercontinental Championship in his hand.

After DELETING Bray Wyatt last week, Woken Matt Hardy announced that he will take part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

While in the Cruiserweight Division matchup, Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali teamed up against Drew Gulak & TJP to pick up a big win before their Wrestlemania encounter. Plus, Asuka defeated a rookie player, Jamie Frost in quick time.

Ronda Rousey made an entry to a warm reception, but was interupted by The Absolution while talking about her Wrestlemania match. The trio came down to the ring and offered the former UFC champ a truce but were declined. Hence, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville tried to deliver an attack on Rousey.

However, the former UFC star countered with a shot to Deville and applied an arm-bar on Mandy. She and Kurt Angle celebrated before they left the ring.

Sasha Banks and Bayley had a backstage confrontation which started with insulting comments from both the sides. This caused a massive brawl in the locker room area as the officials ran down to break the pair.

The Raw tag team champs Sheamus and Cesaro wanted to know who Braun Strowman's partner would be at Wrestlemania. In reply, Strowman demanded a match against Sheamus. The stipulation was that if Sheamus beats Strowman, he would get an answer. Strowman's partner is still unknown as Sheamus ended up losing via a quick powerslam.

In another exhibition match, Elias defeated Rhyno by hitting him with a Drift Away. While, Gallows and Anderson beat The Miztourage via a Magic Killer in a tag team match.

In the main event match of Raw, John Cena faced Kane. Initially an exhibition match, it was converted into a No Disqualification contest. Weapons were taken into the ring and Cena was sent through a table by Kane. But, he recovered from this and put Kane through another table by performing an AA to pick up the win. After the match, Cena demandede for the Undertaker to show up to set up a match for Wrestlemania but it did not happen. The show ended on a light note.