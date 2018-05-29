WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: May 28, 2018

Monday Night Raw was kicked off by Braun Strowman, who came out to talk about this year's MITB ladder match. He added that he will win this match and eventually become the Universal Champion. However he was interrupted by Finn Balor, who is still upset after his loss to Strowman on last week's show. Hence, he wanted a rematch to which the crowd also agreed. The GM of the red brand Kurt Angle made the match official later.

It turned out to be the opening contest of Raw. Strowman continued to punish Balor by throwing him across the ring. But Balor overcame the odds and hit the monster with two Coup De Grace. Kevin Owens interfered to make the contest disqualified. Angered by this, Strowman charged Owens with a ladder to swat him away.

Fearing Strowman, Kevin Owens tried to escape the arena, but was stopped by Kurt Angle who booked him in a match against Bobby Roode. Owens sat on Roode during a sunset flip move to pick up the win. Strowman arrived at the scene to hit Owens with a shoulder block and then hit both Roode and Owens with Running Powerslams to end the segment.

Next up, Elias came out for his musical performance, but was soon interrupted by Seth Rollins who came down to the ring for the Intercontinental title match. The match with Jinder Mahal was entertaining, however, it did not bring any result as Rollins used a chair to hit Jinder's back. Rollins continued his attack until Elias came back and put him down with a Guitar to the head.

Later, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Ascension in a tag team match with their finisher. While, the B-team hosted a Memorial Day BBQ with other tag teams inside the ring where a famous food brawl broke out between them. B-team ended it by slamming Rhyno through the table.

Later on in the show, Drew McIntyre defeated Chad Gable in a singles contest with a Claymore. While, Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley had another dud confrontation on the show. Plus, the Raw women's champion Nia Jax squashed a local competitor in front of Ronda Rousey to make a statement.

The Women's division Gauntlet match took place in the main event of Raw. Bayley gained the upper-hand by pinning Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. However, Ruby Riott hit the Riott Kick to eliminate her. Riott also took out Dana Brooke and Mickie James. Sasha Banks was the last woman standing who locked in the Bank Statement to pick up the win.