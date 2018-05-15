WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: May 14, 2018

Roman Reigns kicked off last night's Raw where he was jeered by the London fans. He was out there complaining about last week, and Kurt Angle stopped and decided against him getting any more opportunity. So, he went to the backstage and attacked Jinder Mahal. After a brawl, Angle and the officials ran out to stop him and Mahal used the opportunity to flee from the scene.

The Intercontinental Championship match was on next between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. These two delivered an instant classic which saw Rollins giving Owens a Falcon Arrow on the ring apron! But Owens countered quickly to come up with a Spike DDT and hit his opponent with a Fisherman Suplex. But, moments later, the Architect caught him with a Curb Stomp for the win.

Later, in the first Money in the Bank qualifier match of the night we witnessed Baron Corbin, Bobby Roode and No Way Jose fighting it out in a triple threat match. Corbin was in firm control of the match clubbing blows to Jose in the corner. Bobby Roode took advantage of the situation and sent Corbin into the ring post. He then hit the Glorious DDT on Jose to pick up the win.

In the women's division MITB qualifier, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and Bayley locked horns. Bayley had Bliss pinned with the Bayley-to-belly, but James broke the pinfall. When these two entered a slugfest, Bliss came from behind and hit Bayley with the DDT to get the pinfall win.

A six-woman tag team match took place on Raw with the lineup of Sasha Banks, Natalya, and Ember Moon vs. The Riott Squad. Banks took care of Logan while Moon hit a suicidal dive on Ruby Riott. This allowed Natalya to lock in the Sharpshooter on Morgan to pick up the win via submission.

In another tag team match on the night, the team of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel defeated Breezango.

Braun Strowman and Finn Balor teamed up in the third tag team contest on WWE Raw against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. While attempting a top rope move, Balor was distracted by McIntyre and fell off, this allowed Ziggler to capitalize and get the pinfall win.

In another tag team match on Raw, the champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Revival with ease by hitting their modified Twist of Fate version.

Later, in a cutscene promo, Sami Zayn complained about being slammed by Bobby Lashley, over and over again. Hence, he promised to bring Lashley's sister to Raw to show a different version of the behemoth.

In the main event of Raw, Elias, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens competed in a MITB qualifier. Jinder Mahal, who was originally scheduled to be a part of this match was unable to compete as a result of Reigns' attack and Owens replaced him as per an announcement by Stephanie McMahon. Owens' buddy, Sami Zayn distracted Bobby Lashley with a Helluva Kick which allowed Owens to hit a Frog Splash on Elias to earn the win. Kevin Owens advanced to the MITB ladder match to end the show.