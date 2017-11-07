WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: November 6, 2017

Bengaluru, November 7: This week's WWE Raw was set to kick-off with a special edition of Miz TV and was also set to feature a guitar on a pole match alongside a huge main event between two giants.

Check out the results from the show hosted by the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

As announced earlier, The Miz TV segment opened the show with Kurt Angle as the guest. The IC champion blamed the GM for Kane's attack on Daniel Bryan last week. He also blamed him for Braun Strowman attack on The Miztourage. The verbal attacks reached to an extreme level which prompted Kurt Angle to book Miz in a match against Strowman.

Next up, we witnessed the Guitar on a pole match between Jason Jordan and Elias where the latter one cut a promo prior to the match and was also the first one to retrieve the guitar. But, Jordan took it away from him via a kick and then smashed Elias' back with the guitar to win the contest.

Later on the show, Asuka received a match against a local opponent and won it in a quick time. After the match, Alicia Fox arrived on the scene to declare that Asuka will be the third member of Team Raw. In another contest, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nia Jax and Alicia Fox and post match, Alicia chose Sasha over Bayley as the fourth member of the team.

Last week, Samoa Joe returned to WWE Raw to deliver an assault on Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil. So, the leader of the Titus brand wanted a match against Samoa and received it. However, the match never happened since Samoa attacked him in the backstage and demanded more competition.

Finn Balor accepted Joe's challenge and showed up to have a match. The former NXT champs gave us an entertaining contest that was taken to the ramp. Both men were counted out as Kurt Angle walked out to declare that he wants this kind of intensity on Raw. Hence, both men were selected on Team Raw.

Braun Strowman received the match he asked for against The Miz with Miztourage at ringside. During the match, Kane walked out and attacked Strowman to disqualify the match. A brawl broke out between the two giants. Strowman was able to shove Kane away from the ring before delivering yet another attack on The Miz.

In a exhibition singles match, Pete Dunne defeated Enzo Amore with the crowd behind the UK champion's side. Also, Kurt Angle later declared Jason Jordan will be the final member of Team Raw.

In the main event of the night, Sheamus and Cesaro were granted the tag team championship opportunity against The Shield. The New Day interrupted during the match causing yet another invasion on Raw.

The Raw roster came out to prevent them whereas Sheamus took full advantage of the distraction and hit the Brogue Kick on Rollins to get the pinfall win and become the new Raw tag team champions.