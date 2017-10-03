WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: October 2, 2017

Bengaluru, October 3: The latest edition of WWE Raw was already hyped with two major matches announced for the show. Seth Rollins was scheduled to face Braun Strowman and the Intercontinental Championship was on the line between Roman Reigns and The Miz.

Check out the results from the night hosted by the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

The show kicked off with a tribute to Las Vegas victims after which Seth Rollins squared off against Braun Strowman. Despite the resistance shown by the Architect, Strowman picked up an easy win with a powerslam.

After the match concluded, an assault was delivered to both Rollins and his partner Ambrose by the trio of Strowman, Sheamus and Cesaro.

Mickie James was on the lookout for Alexa Bliss in the locker room area and bumped into Nia Jax to set up a match on WWE Raw. James had her opponent down with a super-kick but Bliss interfered to make the contest disqualified. James slapped and drop-kicked into the champion’s face to put her out of the ring once again.

The Intercontinental Champion, The Miz made a Shield-like entrance with his partners. But, it was cut short by Roman Reigns who attacked them and hit Curtis Axel with a steel chair. Later, he delivered a superman punch to Bo Dallas to put him down as well and the champion Miz was amazed at what he witnessed.

During the match, Reigns got the upper hand with another superman punch and was about to hit his finisher, the spear, but, Sheamus & Cesaro interfered, out of nowhere and attacked Reigns. The three heel superstar delivered a post-match ambush on the Big Dog which was finished with a Shield-like powerbomb.

Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan teamed up, once again on WWE Raw but came up short against Gallows and Anderson. The heel team hit the magic killer to get the win. Next up, Elias carried on with his momentum with a win in yet another match against Titus O’Neil.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were involved in tag team action against Emma and Alicia Fox, where The Hugger connected with the Bayley-to-belly to pick up an easy win.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt had yet another confrontational segment with the latter one present on the titantron.

Enzo Amore debuted his heel persona to the Cruiserweight division before being interrupted by Neville and Kurt Angle. The WWE Raw GM introduced him to the newest member of 205 Live, Kalisto who came out of nowhere to hit the Salida Del Sol on Enzo.

To conclude the show, we got a glimpse of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins standing together at the backstage area before the show went off-air.