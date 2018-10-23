WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: October 22, 2018

Roman Reigns kicked off WWE Raw with a bad news for the fans. He admitted his battle against leukemia from 22 years of age. Now it's back from remission and he can't compete. Therefore, he had to relinquish the Universal Championship. He promised to come back better than ever before joining his Shield brothers on their ramp. They did their signature fist-bump pose as the crowd applauded.

The atmosphere in the arena became emotional as WWE Raw continued with the opening contest of the night. Finn Balor competed against Bobby Lashley with Lio Rush giving him a pep talk. Balor hit Lashley with a big boot and followed up with a Running Forearm. Lashley tried to hit a slam to come back but Balor rolled him up for an upset victory.

D-Generation X came out in a huge ovation from the crowd. They talked about how they sold out Super Show Down in Australia. So they bet they'd do it once against at Crown Jewel beating the Brothers of Destruction. The gong hit the arena as we saw a footage of Undertaker and Kane walking in a graveyard. They showed two tombstones with Triple H and Michaels' name written on it.

Paul Heyman was present on WWE Raw addressing how Roman Reigns had to relinquish Universal Championship for fighting leukemia. Now his client would decimate Braun Strowman to win back the Universal Championship. The Monster soon showed up and cut his own promo until Drew McIntyre arrived and put him down with a Claymore Kick.

Elias was out to sing a song until Apollo Crews came out to compete in a match. It was a short affair as Elias hit the Drift Away kick to get the win. He tried to continue with his song until Baron Corbin came out and ordered him to stop this. Elias was not willing to back down and instead broke the guitar on Corbin's back to the cheers from the crowd.

Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella had their mandatory contract signing session for the WWE Raw women's championship match at Evolution. Rousey promised not hurt the Bellas to leave the fight for Sunday. So Nikki Bella continued to talk trash about the champ and even slapped her onto the face. Ronda promised to end Nikki on this Sunday before walking out of the ring.

Sasha Banks competed in a singles contest against Ruby Riott. Natalya, Bayley, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan engaged in a fight distracting Sasha who was in control. Riott hit her pendant Riott Kick on Sasha for the win. Nia Jax, Tamina, Dana Brooke, and Ember Moon featured in a random fatal-4-way match on WWE Raw. Moon had the last laugh by hitting the Eclipse on Tamina to win the match.



A backstage segment aired on WWE Raw as we saw Trish Stratus and Lita giving interviews to Charly Caruso. Mickie James and Alicia Fox showed up trying to attack them. But the veterans prevailed by downing them in the melee.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose received a WWE Raw tag team title opportunity against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. They dedicated this match to Roman Reigns prior to the beginning of the match. So they continued to bring the fight despite Ziggler and McIntyre hitting them with Fammesser and Alabama Slam.

Braun Strowman came out to interfere as the referee was down. He continued brawling with McIntyre as Rollins hit the Stomp on Ziggler to win the WWE Raw tag team championship. After the match, Ambrose shocked the crowd by attacking Rollins. He hit him with a couple of dirty deeds with on the exposed floor. The show came to an end with the audience being in awe.