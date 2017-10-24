WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: October 23, 2017

Bengaluru, October 24: The Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar returned on last night’s WWE Raw to answer the challenge made by Jinder Mahal last week. Plus, we were also set to witness huge fallouts from the annual TLC PPV that started the official journey to the Survivor Series PPV.

Check out how the show went on at the Resch Center in Greenbay, Wisconsin.

The event opened with Kurt Angle who was out to address his in-return at the TLC PPV. Going forward, we will have the Survivor Series event in the month of November. Angle confirmed that it is going to be a dual brand PPV where multiple cross-brand matches will take place including the respective champions clashing with one another.

This segment was interrupted by The Miz, Sheamus, and Cesaro which prompted the GM to book a match featuring all three of them against Ambrose, Rollins and Smackdown's AJ Styles. The babyface team picked up the win with Styles connecting with the Phenomenal Forearm on Cesaro.

After the match, Kane arrived to take out all three winners. He cut a promo against Braun Strowman who was missing from the show. He also demanded a challenge on WWE Raw which was accepted by Finn Balor. Unfortunately, Balor received three chokeslams to suffer a pinfall loss.

Next up, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE Raw to address the challenge laid by Jinder Mahal for a Survivor Series contest. Paul Heyman slamed the WWE Champion calling him weak and a no matchup against the beast incarnate. Furthermore, he confirmed Lesnar Vs Jinder at Survivor Series main event before he left the ring.

Mickie James interrupted Alexa Bliss who was out to tease a heel promo on her upcoming challenge against Natalya. Mickie pushed the champion out of the ring once again. A triple threat match was contested among Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox, and Alexa Bliss later to determine the leader of women's division match at the November PPV. Fox pulled off a surprising win to take the spot.

Elias squared off against Jason Jordan in a rematch from TLC. The contest was disqualified after Elias hit Jason on the back with the guitar. The latter one was then checked by the medical team after that. Next, Asuka defeated Emma in quick time in another rematch from TLC.

Kurt Angle was supposed to declare the five contestants for the Survivor Series men's division tag team contest. However, the Smackdown roster arrived on scene and created utter chaos. A brawl broke out at the backstage area with the Smackdown roster gaining the upper hand. In the end, Shane McMahon delivered a strong message to Kurt to end the show.