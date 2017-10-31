WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: October 30, 2017

Bengaluru, October 31: On this week's WWE Raw, we expected to see the retaliation against Smackdown after last week's invasion and the formation of the team red for the Survivor Series PPV.

Here are the results from the show hosted at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kurt Angle was about to address the fallout from last week’s invasion of Smackdown roster but Stephanie McMahon interrupted the Raw GM as she returned to WWE Raw. She gave a positive feedback for the job done by Kurt Angle since the Wrestlemania season.

She also named Kurt as the captain of team red for Survivor Series and if he fails to lead his team to victory then he could lose his job.

Next up, it was time to welcome Samoa Joe, who returned to WWE Raw as a heel to the audience. He defeated Apollo Crews in an impromptu matchup.

Another superstar who returned to the show was Nia Jax, who defeated Bayley in a dominant fashion after which the captain Alicia Fox added her to the women’s team for the upcoming PPV.

Later, Finn Balor received a singles match against Cesaro. He emerged victorious with a stomp on the back. However, his celebration was cut short as Demon Kane arrived on the scene quickly and delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to Balor.

The wrath continued even after the match as Kane was scheduled for a singles match against Seth Rollins. Despite the efforts from the architect, a chokeslam was enough to put him away and after the match, the big red machine attacked both Rollins and Ambrose. Kane hit a devastating piledriver move to end the segment.

Daniel Bryan later went on to apologize to Kurt Angle surprisingly. The GM did not buy any of the apologies made by Bryan, moments later Kane confronted Bryan and grabbed him by the throat. During a promo we witnessed Bryan being stretchered out of the arena.

Next up, in a Halloween themed tag team match, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated the team of Gallows-Anderson. Asuka defeated a local talent in another dominant win. In the Cruiserweight division matchup, Kalisto defeated Drew Gulak.

Two championships were on the line on WWE Raw as The Miz was forced to defend the intercontinental title against Matt Hardy. Despite the efforts from the latter one, Miz pulled off his dirty tricks and hit the skull crushing finale for the win.

Also, Alexa Bliss received an impromptu title match against Mickie James and delivered big time. She was able to pick up the win with a knock-out punch to the veteran.

After the women's match, The Miz and his associates, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel were chased down by a returning Braun Strowman who came out off a garbage truck. The monster among men delivered an onslaught attack on the trio as the crowd cheered him on. The show ended as Strowman put Axel through the announce table.