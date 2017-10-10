WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: October 9, 2017

Bengaluru, October 10: The WWE Universe expected to witness their favorite faction, The Shield back on last night’s WWE Raw which was supposed to be a historic moment. Plus, it was also the penultimate edition of the show prior to WWE TLC.

Here’s what transpired on the show hosted by the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

WWE Raw kicked off with the earlier announced Miz TV segment. The Intercontinental Champion was out to present The Mizzie Awards and he handed some of them to himself, members of The Miztourage, Sheamus, and Cesaro before Roman Reigns came out to interrupt.

The Big Dog said that he is not going to do anything in a 4-on-1 situation. But, sooner Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins stood beside him which reunited The Shield. They attacked the four men present in the ring as the segment ended with them delivering the triple powerbomb on The Miz in the Shield signature style.

Braun Strowman was invoved in a singles matchup against Matt Hardy. The elder Hardy tried to overcome the odds by hitting the Twist of Fate. But, Strowman countered with a chokeslam and the Running Powerslam for the win.

The assault to Matt continued until The Shield came out to stop the mountain among men. Reigns delivered a huge spear to him. The trio then put Strowman through the commentary table with the triple powerbomb.

Later a segment featuring Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor took place where Wyatt possibly revealed an eerie look of Sister Abigail.

Next up, Jason Jordan defeated Karl Anderson in a singles match. Elias also won the night in another match against Apollo Crews.

Mickie James called out Alexa Bliss to have a confrontation. The champion tried to insult her but she was able to shove her off the ring once again. A fatal-5-way match was contested among the members of the Raw women's division. Emma won it to earn the right to face Asuka at WWE TLC.

Enzo Amore confronted Kurt Angle who announced a title match between Kalisto and Enzo on the show. It was also made a Lumberjack match in the main event of the show.

A brawl broke out outside the ring, as expected. Enzo hit the finishing move on Kalisto but Mustafa Ali interfered. Kalisto then hit the Salida Del Sol on Enzo to get the pinfall and become the new Cruiserweight Champion.