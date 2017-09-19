WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: September 18, 2017

Bengaluru, September 19: We expected a jam-packed edition of WWE Raw as it was the final edition before the No Mercy PPV. Alongside the hype for the event, there was a big matchup announced between two former best of friends.

Here are the results from the show hosted by the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Kurt Angle’s music kicked off the show as he began to hype this Sunday (September 24) night’s No Mercy PPV. The Miz interrupted his speech to complain that for two straight PPVs in a row his Intercontinental championship will not be on the line.

However, Angles announced that there will be a fatal-4-way match featuring The Hardy Boyz, Elias, and Jason Jordan to determine the number one contender for his title.

The IC champion went on to take shots at the WWE Raw GM for being a bad father. This led Jordan coming out to the ramp and warn Miz to shut up. This ensued a brawl as The Miz-tourage tried to ambush Angle’s son but he was able to escape. As per Miz's demand, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel were also inserted into the match to make it a six-pack challenge.

The Big match between Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss took place next. The champion tried to stay away for the entire matchup but ended up digesting punishment at the hands of the big lady. In the end, Jax hit a Samoan Drop on Bliss to get a clean pinfall win as we head towards the No Mercy title match.

Following that match, a chaos broke out inside the ring as Sasha Banks went right after Nia. The latter one got the upper hand on the Boss. Bayley came out to interrupt with a big ovation from her hometown crowd. She and Banks worked together to take Nia down. Bliss tried to join them but got a beatdown herself as well.

Sheamus-Cesaro had a promo segment before getting interrupted by the WWE Raw tag team champions and Gallows-Anderson. This set up an impromptu triple threat match among these teams. After a physical contest, Dean Ambrose hit the Dirty Deeds on Anderson. But, Sheamus sent him away from the ring and got the pinfall to pick up the win.

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman had individual interview segments on the show with Michael Cole via satellite. Later, Enzo Amore was out in the ring to cut a promo but the monster among men came out and delivered a vicious assault on the Certified G superstar. Later, Neville came out to hit a Red Arrow on him and beat Gran Metallic in a singles contest.

Roman Reigns teased a promo on his No Mercy opponent, John Cena who was absent from the show. Later, Bray Wyatt defeated Dustin Rhodes in a single matchup and had a face-off against Finn Balor who appeared on the titantron. In another match, Apollo Crews pinned Curt Hawkins who suffered 115 consecutive losses after his return to WWE.

In the main event, the six-pack challenge witnessed an utter chaos among the competitors. Jason Jordan soon capitalized after hitting a neck-breaker on Curtis Axel and became the new number one contender for the IC title. After the match, The Miz and his team delivered an assault on Jordan to end the show.