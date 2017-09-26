WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: September 25, 2017

Bengaluru, September 26: We expected a major fallout from No Mercy on last night’s WWE Raw as the two big main events of the bygone PPV had changed the course of the company. Plus, we also expected the initial buildup towards the next PPV in line, WWE TLC.

So, here’s how the night played out from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.

The Intercontinental Champion, The Miz kicked off the show with his guest, Roman Reigns. He gloated about his championship win at No Mercy and blasted Reigns with some tough words. This prompted a singles match between the two. Kurt Angle showed up and made the match official for later that night.

Angle also made an impromptu matchup between the team of Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. The babyface team picked up the win as Jordan hit two shoulder blocks into the corner and Matt followed it up with a twist of fate on Dallas to get a pinfall victory.

Curt Hawkins demanded an opponent to end his losing streak and got one, it was none other than Braun Strowman who answered the challenge. Hawkins was destroyed by the former number one contender who post attack also issued an open challenge. Dean Ambrose showed up and got another beatdown. Strowman pinned him clean with a running powerslam.

Seth Rollins was not happy with his tag team partner doing such a stupid thing but agreed to face Strowman next week. Later, he faced Sheamus in a singles encounter, where he took advantage of a distraction between the two former contenders and hit the ripcord Knee to pick up the win.

Alexa Bliss showed up on WWE Raw and made some boastful comments about her win at No Mercy. Mickie James interrupted her promo segment and shoved her away which hints at a potential rivalry between the two. In another women’s segment, Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Emma and Nia Jax in a tag team match.

As scheduled earlier, Roman Reigns locked horns against The Miz in a non-title match. Despite the interference from the entourage members, Reigns hit his pendant spear to pin the IC champion. After the match, Reigns got a vicious beatdown by the three members of the Miz-tourage. The segment ended with Reigns getting a Shield-like triple powerbomb inside the ring.

Later at backstage, Goldust ambushed Finn Balor which led to a singles contest. Balor hit the Coup De Grace to pick up the win. Following the match, Bray Wyatt appeared on the screen to hint on the continuity of his rivalry with Balor.

Next up, Apollo Crews was defeated by Elias in another singles contest.

Enzo Amore had a celebration in the final segment of WWE Raw. The entire 205 Live roster was out to show their disappointment of Enzo being the champion. Neville came out to beat Enzo down.

The champion decided to run away but the roster sent him back to the ring. Neville kicked Enzo in the face and hit the Red Arrow to lay him down and close the show.