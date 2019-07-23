WWE Monday Night Raw Reunion results with highlights: July 22, 2019

John Cena kicked things off on WWE Raw to receive a thunderous ovation from the crowd. He cut a short promo to the Tampa crowd mentioning that WWE is his home since day one. This dragged The Usos to the ring since they have the Day-One-ish gimmick. They requested Cena to turn into the Doctor of Thugonomics. So Cena made a joke out of them with rhyming words until Rikishi showed up. All four were about to line up for a dance session but The Revival cut them off.

D-Von Dudley joined The Revival to set up a tag team match against The Usos where Rikishi was standing in his sons' corner. Jimmy's Samoan Drop was converted into a double-team German Suplex uppercut for a near fall by The Revival. Rikishi and D-Von distracted them outside the ring allowing Usos to hit a Double-Superkick followed with a Splash to get the big win.

Drew McIntyre walked up to a few WWE Raw returnees before walking into the arena for a match against Cedric Alexander. But the match never happened as McIntyre pounced on his opponent before the match began. Cedric tried to come back with a moonsault off the second turnbuckle to the floor. But McIntyre stood tall connecting with an Inverted Alabama Slam on Cedric.

We saw Drake Maverick at backstage on WWE Raw who was scared by Boogeyman. Suddenly Pat Patterson walked into the door and stomped on Maverick to win the 24/7 Championship! Gerald Brisco then pinned him to win the title. But Kelly Kelly greeted her with a hug and kiss before giving a knee to the groin to win the title.

A tag team match was next on WWE Raw with the lineup of The Viking Raiders vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. Christian was on commentary where Raiders took out their opponents with suicide dive and followed with a Viking Experience for the victory.

Samoa Joe took shots about Samoan families that led Roman Reigns came out on WWE Raw and start a brawl with him. He delivered a Superman Punch to shove Joe off the ring and challenge him to a match which started right there. Joe took upper-hand hitting his opponent with a big boot and a senton splash for a near fall. But Reigns countered a Coquina Clutch with a Spear to get the victory.

Miz appeared on WWE Raw with Miz TV. Seth Rollins was his special guest who was interrupted by Paul Heyman. But the champ forced him to leave the ramp by threatening him to deliver a Stomp. Rollins then promised to beat Lesnar at Summerslam to end Miz TV.

Sami Zayn talked trash to some WWE Raw returnees at backstage before squaring off against Rey Mysterio in the ring who set him up for a 619, right away. But Zayn wanted to quit the match. Rob Van Dam, Sgt. Slaughter, The Hurricane, and Kurt Angle showed up sending Zayn back to the ring. Mysterio executed the 619 followed by the frog splash to have the win.

Candice Michelle won the title but Alundra Blayze pinned Candice for the title. Blayze showed up on the ramp with the 24/7 title and almost threw to the garbage can until “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase stopped her. He handed some cash to Blayze and bought the title to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. A few moments later, Drake Maverick pinned Dibiase to win back the 24/7 championship and escape the scene. R-Truth had the last title win pinning Maverick before going out of the arena with Drake's wife!

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles was the next match on WWE Raw which was interrupted by The Club's interference. DX's music hit as Triple H and Shawn Michaels provided backup to Rollins. As The Architect was rolling in the match, Gallows and Anderson pulled him out of the ring to disqualify the match. The Club tried to capitalize on DX but soon Road Dogg, X-Pac, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall arrived at the ring. They scared away the heel faction from the ring before doing signature poses.

Mick Foley appeared on WWE Raw to show us throwback video from Attitude Era but sooner the arena darkened as the Fiend, Bray Wyatt arrived at the ring to choke out Foley with the Mandible Claw.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross hosted A Moment of Bliss with special guest Becky Lynch. The host barely got a chance to talk as Natalya interrupted the segment blast Lynch with a heel promo. Lynch fired back saying it was women like Natalya who held her back from going to the top. These two engaged in a brawl on the ramp before the referees separated them.

Braun Strowman slammed Rowan Rowe to win a match in seconds before we headed to the closing segment. All the legends arrived on the ramp as Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan came out to greet the crowd. Finally, Stone Cold Steve Austin made his way to the ring to get the loudest pop of the night. He toasted to Monday Night Raw and the United States of America with all the returnees to close the show in his signature style.