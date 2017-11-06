WWE Monday Night Raw waits for Roman Reigns to invade Smackdown

Bengaluru, November 6: The post-TLC episode of WWE Raw kick started the buildup for the Survivor Series PPV as the entire Smackdown roster invaded the flagship show led by Shane McMahon. The sudden attack from the blue brand on Raw left everyone stunned.

From that point onwards, speculations began about the next step of this invasion. A response from Raw to Tuesday Night's program to raise the stakes even higher for the dual brand PPV was always on the cards.

As per earlier reports, we were not supposed to wait for such a long time to witness Raw invade Smackdown. The blue brand was quite prepared for this and two weeks have passed by since then but there hasn't been any sign of invasion till now.

The reports from cagesideseats.com state a big reason behind the creative team holding up the plan for now as they are reportedly waiting for Roman Reigns' return to the flagship show to strike back. This also indicates that he will be a part of the traditional tag team elimination match at the Survivor Series. Check out the comments from the source,

“Another reason WWE is holding off on Raw retaliating against SmackDown is because they’re hoping Roman Reigns will be healthy enough to lead the charge on the PPV go home.”

The Big Dog was sidelined from WWE action after being infected by a virus. But, if this report is any indication then he should return in time for the PPV.

Roman Reigns was examined by the doctors prior to the bygone episode of WWE Raw and was not cleared medically and hence did not make the return. However, his condition is much better now and he is set to be back on board soon.

Currently, the entire Raw roster is in the United Kingdom apart from Roman Reigns. So, there's no chance of seeing him on this upcoming Raw as well. But, he is supposed to make a come back at the last edition of Raw prior to Survivor Series to earn a spot in the team. This will also allow him to be the leader while invading Smackdown, the next night on November 14th.