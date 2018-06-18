English

WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Results with Video Highlights

Posted By: Raja
WWE Money in the Bank 2018 results with video highlights
Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss win Money In the Bank. Image Courtesy: WWE

Bengaluru, June 18: WWE came up with the second PPV event on the WWE Network following Wrestlemania. Last night marked the return of the infamous ladder matches for the opportunistic briefcases hanging above the ring.

Apart from those gimmick matches, we had four championships and four non-title bouts on the main-show card. Check out the results from the MITB show hosted by the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass

The Chicago crowd gave a thunderous reaction to Daniel Bryan during his entrance. Perhaps this support helped him to kick out even after digesting a big boot from Cass. Bryan backfired with a Running Knee alongside the heel-hook. Cass had no option but to tap out for a consecutive second time.



Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn

Lashley dominated this match throughout. Zayn tried to pick up some momentums by raking into the eyes of Lashley. But the big man delivered three delayed vertical suplexes to pick up the victory.



Seth Rollins(c) vs Elias (Intercontinental Title)

Seth Rollins entertained the crowd like no other can. He pulled off the off-the-rope suplex converted into a Falcon Arrow that led the crowd chanting 'this is awesome'. He went for a turnbuckle powerbomb but missed. Rather he pulled off a simple roll up to Elias to retain his championship.



Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon shoved off Natalya from the ladder but Charlotte Flair interrupted her chance. Becky Lynch joined the mix and hit Flair with a Bexploder Suplex. She started climbing the ladder when Bliss tilted it against another one. Miss Bliss climbed the ladder and grabbed the briefcase to win women's MITB match.



Carmella(c) vs Asuka (Smackdown Women's Title)

Asuka put her opponent down with a sliding kick when a mystery person showed up to distract him. Carmella tried to roll Asuka up after this. The mystery man turned out to be James Ellsworth who was put down by Asuka. But Mella delivered a superkick right into the jaws of Asuka to retain her championship.


Roman Reigns vs Jinder Mahal

The crowd gave disgraceful reactions to this match. They chanted throughout this contest to end it as early as possible. Reigns hit a spear on Sunil Singh with a spear to get rid of his distraction. Thereafter a superman punch and spear were enough to put down Mahal in this MITB bout.

Nia Jax (c) vs Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Title)

Ronda Rousey kept Jax down with a Judo Kick and went to lock in the arm-bar. Alexa Bliss interfered in the match hitting both these ladies with the MITB briefcase. She cashed in the contract right there. A Twisted Bliss was enough to put Jax away as Bliss became the new Raw women's champion.

AJ Styles(c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing for WWE Title)

Styles dominated this match after hitting a Styles Clash on the steel steps to Nakamura. But the challenger was up on his feet. This fired up the champion as he kicked Nakamura in the groin and followed it up with a forearm through the table. This kept Nakamura down for the referee's ten-count.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Finn Balor almost grabbed the briefcase after hitting Roode with a Coup De Grace off the ladder. But Strowman cut him off in the middle. He shoved off both Balor and Kofi off the ladder. Also, Joe and The Miz digested huge Running Powerslams from Strowman. The monster then climbed the ladder and grabbed the MITB briefcase to become the winner.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SL 253, 342/10 (91.4 vs WI 300
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: wwe wwe raw wwe smackdown sports
    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue