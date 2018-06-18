WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Results with Video Highlights

Apart from those gimmick matches, we had four championships and four non-title bouts on the main-show card. Check out the results from the MITB show hosted by the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass

The Chicago crowd gave a thunderous reaction to Daniel Bryan during his entrance. Perhaps this support helped him to kick out even after digesting a big boot from Cass. Bryan backfired with a Running Knee alongside the heel-hook. Cass had no option but to tap out for a consecutive second time.

Lashley dominated this match throughout. Zayn tried to pick up some momentums by raking into the eyes of Lashley. But the big man delivered three delayed vertical suplexes to pick up the victory.

Seth Rollins entertained the crowd like no other can. He pulled off the off-the-rope suplex converted into a Falcon Arrow that led the crowd chanting 'this is awesome'. He went for a turnbuckle powerbomb but missed. Rather he pulled off a simple roll up to Elias to retain his championship.

Ember Moon shoved off Natalya from the ladder but Charlotte Flair interrupted her chance. Becky Lynch joined the mix and hit Flair with a Bexploder Suplex. She started climbing the ladder when Bliss tilted it against another one. Miss Bliss climbed the ladder and grabbed the briefcase to win women's MITB match.

Asuka put her opponent down with a sliding kick when a mystery person showed up to distract him. Carmella tried to roll Asuka up after this. The mystery man turned out to be James Ellsworth who was put down by Asuka. But Mella delivered a superkick right into the jaws of Asuka to retain her championship.

The crowd gave disgraceful reactions to this match. They chanted throughout this contest to end it as early as possible. Reigns hit a spear on Sunil Singh with a spear to get rid of his distraction. Thereafter a superman punch and spear were enough to put down Mahal in this MITB bout.

Nia Jax (c) vs Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Title)

Ronda Rousey kept Jax down with a Judo Kick and went to lock in the arm-bar. Alexa Bliss interfered in the match hitting both these ladies with the MITB briefcase. She cashed in the contract right there. A Twisted Bliss was enough to put Jax away as Bliss became the new Raw women's champion.

AJ Styles(c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing for WWE Title)

Styles dominated this match after hitting a Styles Clash on the steel steps to Nakamura. But the challenger was up on his feet. This fired up the champion as he kicked Nakamura in the groin and followed it up with a forearm through the table. This kept Nakamura down for the referee's ten-count.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Finn Balor almost grabbed the briefcase after hitting Roode with a Coup De Grace off the ladder. But Strowman cut him off in the middle. He shoved off both Balor and Kofi off the ladder. Also, Joe and The Miz digested huge Running Powerslams from Strowman. The monster then climbed the ladder and grabbed the MITB briefcase to become the winner.