WWE Money in the Bank 2019 match card with predictions

The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rowan and Daniel Bryan (c)

It's odd to see Daniel Bryan land on the kickoff show after being part one of the main events at Wrestlemania. But as we have mentioned earlier, WWE wanted to load up the card right from the get-go. And this rematch from two weeks ago takes place in a non-title capacity just to ensure that The Usos can settle the score with the Smackdown tag champs by picking up the win.

Prediction: The Usos earn a clean pinfall win over the Bryan and Rowan

Smackdown Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Becky 2 Belts is out on a mission to retain both the titles on the same night which may not be the case as Charlotte is standing in her way tonight. Her time as representative of both the brands should come to an end when Flair picks up her ninth title just to ensure that Becky stays on Raw and thereby put an end to the long term rivalry which started at 2018 Summerslam.

Prediction: Charlotte Flair will beat Becky to become a nine-time women's champion

Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

As mentioned above, Becky Lynch is permanently moving to Raw from Money in the Bank onwards. Hence, she will retain the red-strapped belt to run the women's division on the flagship show. Lacey Evans is Vince McMahon's current favorite as we head into the show but we think handing her the title in her very first title opportunity is not a smart idea. So, Becky should continue the title reign, for now.

Prediction: Becky Lynch retains the Raw women's championship

Men's Money in the Bank Match

Andrade has always been the favorite to win 2019 Money in the Bank ladder match from men's division. But you never know, if WWE has a swerve in-store especially after this week's Raw. Sami Zayn replaced Braun Strowman which may be due to the reason that the creative has considered him to be the new winner. Strowman may appear to seek revenge against Zayn, Corbin and McIntyre which also makes Ricochet a potential contender for the win. So, anything is possible in this matchup.

Prediction: A wide-open match that has multiple contenders to win including Andrade, Zayn, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre

Women's Money in the Bank Match

With Alexa Bliss out of the mix, this match has lost the biggest attraction and the lacklustre buildup as well makes it a dull match on paper. Mandy Rose was the early favorite as she has been on a losing spree lately and a win at MITB will boost her character. Even the other names do not have any strong momentum at this point. But we still pick Bayley, due to her recent efforts after her move to Smackdown. Ember Moon also stands a chance considering the unpredictability factor around her.

Prediction: Bayley or Ember Moon should win 2019 women's Money in the Bank to start moving to Championship picture

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

Elias deserves a lot of credit for showing resiliency in a feud against none other than the franchise player of the company. He could try to come up with all the heel antics and backups available to pick up the biggest win of his career. But we still don't see him get past of Roman Reigns in his first pay-per-view match on Smackdown.

Prediction: Roman Reigns wins at Money in the Bank after a lot of shenanigans

United States Championship match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

We must say that WWE has not utilized these two to their full calibre when it comes to matches. For some reasons, they have been booked in short matches since Wrestlemania. Hopefully, Money in the Bank gives these two great in-ring workers enough time to produce a solid match which could swing in either direction considering the involvement of Mysterio's son Dominic into it.

Prediction: Dominic will decide the fate of this match by either helping his father Mysterio to win the US title or by spoiling the opportunity

Steel Cage Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

This Wrestlemania feud has been carried forward for one reason only and that is to give the Miz a chance to settle the score. So McMahon may try to capitalize by hiring Lashley or B-Team as the goons, but we feel The Miz will find an equalizer in this No-DQ environment and thereby the victory.

Prediction: The Miz will win at Money in the Bank taking revenge on behalf of his father who was humiliated by McMahon during Wrestlemania season

WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is a man poised for the prestigious championship on Smackdown. He will go to any low to win that gold for the first time. However, Kofi-Mania is still not over and needs more time to cement its legacy. So we don't see the champion, Kofi Kingston dropping the title this early.

Prediction: Kofi Kingston retains his title but the feud for the WWE title may continue

WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

AJ Styles has never looked in better form since jumping ship to Raw during Superstar Shakeup. Now he gets Seth Rollins in his opposition that guarantees a match to be remembered for ages. When the dust settles, we still pick the champion to retain as he runs the Raw division and barely has had a successful defense before this. Letting him drop the belt, this quick, would ruin his strong status that WWE must not do at this point. So, the result is a no brainer.

Prediction: Seth Rollins to win this classic at Money in the Bank in a sure-shot future 'match of the year' candidate