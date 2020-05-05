WWE Money In The Bank 2020: Match card, start time, date and where to watch

This year, WWE Superstars will have to risk it all to win the groundbreaking editions of the Money in the Bank Matches. The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters, but the briefcases - containing contracts for a championship match anytime, anyplace - will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower.

Apart from the traditional ladder matches from the men's and women's division, there are many title matches which have been announced for the show, which will feature superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown rosters.

While, the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, SmackDown Women's championship, SmackDown Tag championship have all been made official for the event, many more matches will be announced in days to come.

The event was orignally scheduled to take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, but the venue cancelled all shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, the promotion announced a new venue with a new gimmick match.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Money in the Bank 2020:

When and where is Money in the Bank 2020 taking place?

The pay-per-view is scheduled to take place at the WWE's "Titan Towers" global headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut on Sunday, May 10th 2020.

What time does Money in the Bank 2020 start?

Kickoff: 10th May 2020 at 6 PM ET | 3:30 AM (Monday 11th May 2020)

Main Show: 10th May 2020 at 7 PM ET | 4:30 AM IST (Monday 11th May 2020)

Where to watch Money In The Bank 2020?

Money In The Bank 2020 will be streamed live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also watch the Money In The Bank 2020 on TV on Monday 11th May 2020 at 4:30 AM IST EXLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.

Match Card (To be updated)

Men's MITB Ladder Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Superstars still to be named

Women's MITB Ladder Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Superstars still to be named

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

Fatal 4-Way Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day Vs The Miz & John Morrison Vs The Forgotten Sons and Lucha House Party