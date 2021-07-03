WWE Money in the Bank 2021: I Quit Match and more announced

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, July 3: This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX witnessed Sonya Deville bring Vega back, introducing her as the next entrant from the blue brand for the 2021 Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.



Back as a heel on SmackDown, she cut a promo on how she will win the MITB briefcase and then cash it in to become either the WWE NXT, RAW, or SmackDown Women’s Champion. She was rightfully interrupted by Liv Morgan, who was upset about not getting a Money In the Bank despite beating Carmella, last week.



Morgan was instigated by Vega who proceeded to slap her. Morgan begged to be in a match against Vega and Deville granted it. The fairly short match ended with Morgan rolling Vega up with a handful of tights for the pin to win. While Vega is official for the 2021 Women’s MITB Ladder Match, Morgan is not, despite scoring two back-to-back wins on SmackDown.



The feud between Bayley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will run through the builds for Money In The Bank 2021 and should officially wrap up at the pay-per-view. SmackDown featured a Face-Off segment between the two long-term rivals where Bayley demanded a rematch after pinning Beliar, last week in a mixed tag team match.



Belair then granted her the rematch with an “I Quit” stipulation added to it. Bayley accepted and the title match was made official for Money In The Bank 2021.



Belair retained over Bayley at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16 in her first title defense after winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. Belair then again retained over Bayley at the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on June 20, inside the Cell structure.



Seth Rollins filed complaints about the WWE Universal Championship match set for Money In The Bank between Edge vs. Roman Reigns. He met WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville about how Edge got an opportunity to the title after coming back from a hiatus, last week.



Sonya Deville then announced a rematch between Cesaro and Seth Rollins for next week’s SmackDown. If Rollins can win that match then he will be added to the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Later, Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was also announced with the winner getting the final spot from Smackdown for the eight-man ladder melee.



In more news, Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in a grueling Last Man Standing battle on SmackDown. Via this win, The Prizefighter joined Big E as the second confirmed blue brand entrant for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. The four Superstars from Raw for that match are Ricochet, Riddle, John Morrison, and Drew McIntyre.



The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will go down on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The updated card for the show stands as follows:



Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match



Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins or Cesaro vs. Baron Corbin or Shinsuke Nakamura



Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match



Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Zelina Vega vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA



WWE Universal Title Match



WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)



WWE Title Match



Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)



“I Quit” Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title



Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)



RAW Women’s Title Match



Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

