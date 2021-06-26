WWE Money in the Bank 2021: New Smackdown Ladder Match participants announced

Commander Azeez tried to interfere in the match to give the upper hand to Crews. At one point, he pushed E into the barrier after which the referee ejected Azeez from ringside. E capitalized on the decision by planting Crews with the Big Ending finisher for the pin-fall win.

The second spot in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match from the blue brand will be filled next Friday night as Sami Zayn faces Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match in another qualifier. This match was announced during a backstage segment by Talking Smack host Kayla Braxton while WWE Official Adam Pearce added the stipulation after Zayn mentioned the conspiracy theories against him.

That will leave two remaining spots from the SmackDown brand in the Men’s Money In The Bank 2021 Ladder Match. Over on RAW, Ricochet defeated RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles, Riddle defeated Drew McIntyre, and John Morrison defeated Randy Orton to qualify for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match.

Next week, RAW will host a Second Chance Triple Threat Qualifier to determine the final RAW brand qualifier as the lineup stands Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre.

In more news from SmackDown around the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE Official Sonya Deville announced that Carmella would be her first handpick for the match and hence she did not have to qualify. Liv Morgan objected to the announcement since she defeated Carmella, last week on SmackDown.

Liv wanted a Money In the Bank spot as Deville inserted her into a match against Carmella with the stipulation that she must have to win the match to earn the spot. Liv did defeat Mella via a roll-up pinfall win but it was never confirmed that she has earned that spot. As of this writing, WWE is yet to officially announce her for the 2021 Women’s MITB Ladder Match squad.

Including Liv Morgan, two spots are currently left for female SmackDown Superstars to capture for the coming ladder match. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka were closely watching Liv vs. Carmella as we can assume that these two might get an opportunity to enter the fray in due course.

This week’s RAW witnessed Asuka and Naomi defeat Eva Marie and Doudrop to qualify for the 2021 Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Later, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross joined them by defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler and thereby earned the final two red brand spots.

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view is scheduled on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The updated match card for the event stands as follows:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Big E vs. Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre or RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Liv Morgan vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Title Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)