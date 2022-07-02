WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Final Men’s Ladder Match participant revealed

Bengaluru,
July
2:
The
final
participant
for
the
2022
men’s
division
Money
in
the
Bank
ladder
match
was
revealed
during
last
night’s
Smackdown.
The
go-home
episode
for
tonight’s
WWE
Network
Specials
featured
a
last-chance
qualifier
Fatal-4-Way
Match
to
determine
the
above-mention
spot
with
the
lineup
standing
Madcap
Moss
vs.
Happy
Corbin
vs.
The
Miz
vs.
Ezekiel.
In
the
finishing
sequence,
Happy
Corbin
sent
Miz
out
of
the
ring
before
planting
Ezekiel
with
the
End
of
Days
but
his
bitter
rival
Moss
came
from
behind
and
put
him
over
the
top
rope.
Moss
then
hooked
the
legs
of
Zeke
to
secure
the
pin-fall
win
to
get
officially
inserted
into
the
ladder
match
lineup
for
tonight.
He
has
joined
Seth
Rollins,
Drew
McIntyre,
Sheamus,
Omos,
Sami
Zayn,
and
Riddle
in
his
first-ever
outing
in
a
Money
in
the
Bank
ladder
match.
This
week’s
Smackdown
was
also
supposed
to
declare
the
stipulation
for
the
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Championship
match
between
The
Usos
and
The
Street
Profits
at
Money
in
the
Bank,
chosen
by
the
challengers.
Despite
these
two
teams
featuring
in
a
confrontation,
the
stipulation
is
yet
to
be
revealed.
This
year’s
iteration
of
Money
in
the
Bank
will
mark
the
thirteenth
in
the
event’s
chronology.
Since
the
match’s
debut
in
2005
at
WrestleMania
21,
it
used
to
be
a
yearly
tradition
at
WrestleMania
before
becoming
a
separate
pay-per-view
event
in
2010.
In
2017,
the
women’s
Money
in
the
Bank
ladder
match
was
also
introduced
by
the
WWE
with
the
winner
getting
a
shot
at
the
Women’s
Championship.
In
the
inaugural
year,
two
women’s
division
MITB
ladder
matches
took
place
and,
this
year
will
mark
the
seventh
match.
The
2022
Money
In
The
Bank
2022
premium
live
event
takes
place
on
Saturday,
July
2
from
the
MGM
Grand
Garden
Arena
in
Las
Vegas,
Nevada.
The
full
match
card
of
the
event
following
this
week's
Smackdown
stands
as
follows:
Men’s
Money
In
The
Bank
Ladder
Match
Seth
Rollins
vs.
Drew
McIntyre
vs.
Sheamus
vs.
Omos
vs.
Sami
Zayn
vs.
Riddle
vs.
Madcap
Moss
Women’s
Money
In
The
Bank
Ladder
Match
Lacey
Evans
vs.
Alexa
Bliss
vs.
Liv
Morgan
vs.
Raquel
Rodriguez
vs.
Asuka
vs.
Shotzi
vs.
Becky
Lynch
RAW
Women’s
Championship
Match
Bianca
Belair
(C)
vs.
Carmella
SmackDown
Women’s
Championship
Match
Ronda
Rousey
(C)
vs.
Natalya
United
States
Championship
Match
Theory
(C)
vs.
Bobby
Lashley
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Championship
Match
The
Usos
(C)
(Jimmy
and
Jey
Uso)
vs.
Street
Profits
(Montez
Ford
and
Angelo
Dawkins)
(stipulation
of
the
match
to
be
determined
by
The
Profits)