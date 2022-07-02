WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Final Men’s Ladder Match participant revealed

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, July 2: The final participant for the 2022 men’s division Money in the Bank ladder match was revealed during last night’s Smackdown.



The go-home episode for tonight’s WWE Network Specials featured a last-chance qualifier Fatal-4-Way Match to determine the above-mention spot with the lineup standing Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin vs. The Miz vs. Ezekiel.



In the finishing sequence, Happy Corbin sent Miz out of the ring before planting Ezekiel with the End of Days but his bitter rival Moss came from behind and put him over the top rope.



Moss then hooked the legs of Zeke to secure the pin-fall win to get officially inserted into the ladder match lineup for tonight. He has joined Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, and Riddle in his first-ever outing in a Money in the Bank ladder match.





A match that could steal the show.



Who you rooting for tomorrow night at #MITB? pic.twitter.com/MFeHPgUNWy — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2022

This week’s Smackdown was also supposed to declare the stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Street Profits at Money in the Bank, chosen by the challengers. Despite these two teams featuring in a confrontation, the stipulation is yet to be revealed.This year’s iteration of Money in the Bank will mark the thirteenth in the event’s chronology. Since the match’s debut in 2005 at WrestleMania 21, it used to be a yearly tradition at WrestleMania before becoming a separate pay-per-view event in 2010.In 2017, the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match was also introduced by the WWE with the winner getting a shot at the Women’s Championship. In the inaugural year, two women’s division MITB ladder matches took place and, this year will mark the seventh match.The 2022 Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The full match card of the event following this week's Smackdown stands as follows:Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder MatchSeth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap MossWomen’s Money In The Bank Ladder MatchLacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky LynchRAW Women’s Championship MatchBianca Belair (C) vs. CarmellaSmackDown Women’s Championship MatchRonda Rousey (C) vs. NatalyaUnited States Championship MatchTheory (C) vs. Bobby LashleyUndisputed WWE Tag Team Championship MatchThe Usos (C) (Jimmy and Jey Uso) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) (stipulation of the match to be determined by The Profits)