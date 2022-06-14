WWE Money in the Bank 2022: New participants and qualifier announced on Raw

During the June 13 edition of Raw, Rollins defeated AJ Styles to qualify for the upcoming ladder match. After Styles failed to plant Rollins with his pendant Styles Clash finisher, Rollins held him via a roll-up for pin-fall win.

Rollins is widely regarded to feature in the best cash-in in WWE’s Money In The Bank history. After winning the 2014 edition of the match, he cashed in his contract during the main event of WrestleMania 31 where Brock Lesnar defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns.

Rollins rushed down the ring and cashed in the briefcase, successfully by pinning Roman Reigns with his Carb Stomp finisher to close out the show, a moment that is dubbed as 'the heist of the century.’

Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. on the June 13 episode of Raw to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

Bliss and Morgan picked up the win after Bliss dropped Nikki A.S.H. with a DDT to secure the pin-fall win. This win also marked a smooth kick-off for the newly formed alliance on Raw featuring Bliss and Morgan.

The two have thereby joined Lacey Evans as the first three participants for this year’s annual ladder match. Evans defeated Xia Li on the June 10 episode of Smackdown during her in-ring return to qualify.

Bliss won the 2018 edition of the MITB ladder match overcoming the likes of Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Ember Moon, Naomi, Lana, and Natalya. She would also cash in the contract on the night of that win to capture the Raw Women’s Championship from Nia Jax to make history.

Next week, one more participant for the 2022 women’s MITB ladder match will be determined when Becky Lynch and Asuka will go one-on-one yet again.

This week, Becky attacked Dana Brooke before their scheduled match and continued to pounce on the before Asuka came running down to make the save. Following the altercation, the rematch between two former Raw Women’s Champions was announced.

WWE Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event takes place Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally announced from the Allegiant Stadium, home of NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders but due to the lack of ticket sales, WWE moved it to the smaller venue.