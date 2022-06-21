WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Two new title matches and more announced

Bengaluru, June 21: The match card for Money in the Bank 2022 got updated to a significant extent during last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Two brand new championship matches were announced while the fourth and fifth respective members for the men's and women’s division MITB Ladder Matches were also determined.
In the opening sequence of Raw’s June 20 episode, Bianca Belair announced that her original challenger for Money in the Bank, Rhea Ripley will “not be medically cleared to compete” at the event.
Due to her absence, a new number-one contender will have to be elected via a fatal-5-way bout featuring Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Becky Lynch.
Carmella emerged as the winner in that match by pinning Morgan with a superkick. After the match, it was officially announced that Mella would be getting a title match opportunity against Belair at MITB.
Who ya got at #MITB? pic.twitter.com/EgzmFhdhUy— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
Lashley defeated Chad Gable by the Hurt Lock submission, Otis (via disqualification), and Theory by roll-up maneuver. With that win, the fresh feud between Lashley and Theory will culminate in a United States Championship match at the July event.
.@fightbobby is going to #MITB to challenge @_Theory1 for the #USTitle!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/f4YFCW6rPr— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
Omos dodged an RKO attempt and planted Riddle with his two-hand tree chokeslam to get the pin to win. With this win, the seven-footer giant entered his first Money in the Bank ladder match alongside Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus.
.@TheGiantOmos is going to #MITB!@The305MVP pic.twitter.com/7MGLcQcbAk— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
The Empress of the Tomorrow picked up the win after countering a Manhandle Slam with a big kick to the head of Becky for the pin to win. Thus, she joined Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan who have already qualified by winning their respective matches in recent weeks.
.@WWEAsuka is going to #MITB!!! pic.twitter.com/6a4ANzZvK8— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
