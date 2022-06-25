WWE Money In The Bank: Full List of Winners From Every MITB Match, Successful Cash-in & Other Records

Money
in
the
Bank
match
was
first
introduced
in
2005
(Images:
WWE.com)
WWE
Money
in
the
Bank
match
evolved
from
the
traditional
ladder
match
with
wrestlers
battling
for
the
contract
hanging
above
instead
of
the
title
during
the
original
ladder
match.
The
first
ever
MITB
match
took
place
in
2005
WrestleMania
with
Edge
being
the
inaugural
winner
and
five
years
later
the
gimmick
based
match
was
made
a
pay-per-view
or
premium
live
event
following
a
great
success
of
the
high-flying
match.
The
gimmick
based
match
later
went
on
to
become
a
stand-alone
special
event
in
2010
with
superstars
from
the
two
biggest
brands
-
Monday
Night
Raw
and
Friday
Night
SmackDown
fighting
to
win
a
contract
for
their
respective
brand
title
shots.
Later
the
women's
MITB
match
was
introduced
in
2017,
replacing
one
of
the
men's
match
for
a
chance
to
win
a
contract
for
any
of
the
titles
on
the
WWE
roster.
So
far
there
have
been
21
MITB
events
in
the
WWE,
but
the
match
it
self
is
being
contested
27
times
in
WrestleMania
events
from
2005
to
2009.
CM
Punk
is
the
most
successful
superstar
when
it
comes
to
MITB
matches
as
he
is
the
only
wrestler
to
win
the
gimmick
based
match
2
times,
while
the
rest
have
all
seen
different
winners.
The
contract
has
been
successfully
cashed
in
22
time
in
26
attempts.
Kane
and
Kofi
Kingston
have
made
the
most
appearances.
Here
we
take
a
look
at
the
Money
in
the
Bank
(MITB)
matches
record,
winners,
successful
cash-ins
and
more:
MITB
Matches
From
2005
Event
Competitors
MITB
Winner
WrestleMania
21
Edge
vs
Chris
Benoit
vs
Chris
Jericho
vs
Christian
vs
Kane
vs
Shelton
Benjamin
Edge
WrestleMania
22
Rob
Van
Dam
vs
Bobby
Lashley
vs
Finlay
vs
Matt
Hardy
vs
Ric
Flair
vs
Shelton
Benjamin
Rob
Van
Dam
WrestleMania
23
Mr
Kennedy
vs
CM
Punk
vs
Edge
vs
Finlay
vs
Jeff
Hardy
vs
King
Booker
vs
Matt
Hardy
vs
Randy
Orton
Mr
Kennedy
WrestleMania
24
CM
Punk
vs
Carlito
vs
Chris
Jericho
vs
John
Morrison
vs
Montel
Vontavious
Porter
vs
Mr.
Kennedy
vs
Shelton
Benjamin
CM
Punk
WrestleMania
25
CM
Punk
vs
Christian,
Finlay
vs
Kane
vs
Kofi
Kingston
vs
Mark
Henry
vs
Montel
Vontavious
Porter
vs
Shelton
Benjamin
CM
Punk
WrestleMania
26
Jack
Swagger
vs
Christian
vs
Dolph
Ziggler
vs
Drew
McIntyre
vs
Evan
Bourne
vs
Kane
vs
Kofi
Kingston
vs
Matt
Hardy
vs
Montel
Vontavious
Porter
vs
Shelton
Benjamin
Jack
Swagger
Money
in
the
Bank
(2010)
The
Miz
vs
Chris
Jericho
vs
Edge
vs
Evan
Bourne
vs
John
Morrison
vs
Mark
Henry
vs
Randy
Orton
vs
Ted
DiBiase
The
Miz
Money
in
the
Bank
(2010)
Kane
vs
Big
Show
vs
Christian
vs
Cody
Rhodes
vs
Dolph
Ziggler,
Drew
McIntyre
vs
Kofi
Kingston
vs
Matt
Hardy
Kane
Money
in
the
Bank
(2011)
Alberto
Del
Rio
vs
Alex
Riley
vs
Evan
Bourne
vs
Jack
Swagger
vs
Kofi
Kingston
vs
The
Miz
vs
R-Truth
vs
Rey
Mysterio
Alberto
Del
Rio
Money
in
the
Bank
(2011)
Daniel
Bryan
vs
Cody
Rhodes
vs
Heath
Slater
vs
Justin
Gabriel
vs
Kane
vs
Sin
Cara
vs
Sheamus
vs
Wade
Barrett
Daniel
Bryan
Money
in
the
Bank
(2012)
Big
Show
vs.
Chris
Jericho
vs.
John
Cena
vs.
Kane
vs.
The
Miz
John
Cena
Money
in
the
Bank
(2012)
Dolph
Ziggler
vs
Christian
vs
Cody
Rhodes
vs
Damien
Sandow
vs
Santino
Marella
vs
Sin
Cara
vs
Tensai
vs
Tyson
Kidd
Dolph
Ziggler
Money
in
the
Bank
(2013)
Christian
vs.
CM
Punk
vs.
Daniel
Bryan
vs.
Randy
Orton
vs.
Rob
Van
Dam
vs.
Sheamus
Randy
Orton
Money
in
the
Bank
(2013)
Damien
Sandow
vs
Antonio
Cesaro
vs
Cody
Rhodes
vs
Dean
Ambrose
vs
Fandango
vs
Jack
Swagger
vs
Wade
Barrett
Damien
Sandow
Money
in
the
Bank
(2014)
Seth
Rollins
vs
Dean
Ambrose
vs
Dolph
Ziggler
vs
Jack
Swagger
vs
Kofi
Kingston
vs
Rob
Van
Dam
Seth
Rollins
Money
in
the
Bank
(2015)
Sheamus
vs
Dolph
Ziggler
vs
Kane
vs
Kofi
Kingston
vs
Neville
vs
Randy
Orton
vs
Roman
Reigns
Sheamus
Money
in
the
Bank
(2016)
Dean
Ambrose
vs
Alberto
Del
Rio
vs
Cesaro
vs
Chris
Jericho
vs
Kevin
Owens
vs
Sami
Zayn
Dean
Ambrose
Money
in
the
Bank
(2017)
Carmella
vs
Becky
Lynch
vs
Charlotte
Flair
vs
Natalya
vs
Tamina
Carmella
Money
in
the
Bank
(2017)
AJ
Styles
vs.
Baron
Corbin
vs.
Dolph
Ziggler
vs.
Kevin
Owens
vs.
Sami
Zayn
vs.
Shinsuke
Nakamura
Baron
Corbin
Money
in
the
Bank
(2018)
Alexa
Bliss
vs
Becky
Lynch
vs
Charlotte
Flair
vs
Ember
Moon
vs
Lana
vs
Naomi
vs
Natalya
vs
Sasha
Banks
Alexa
Bliss
Money
in
the
Bank
(2018)
Braun
Strowman
vs.
Bobby
Roode
vs.
Finn
Bálor
vs.
Kevin
Owens
vs.
Kofi
Kingston
vs.
Rusev
vs.
Samoa
Joe
vs.
The
Miz
Braun
Strowman
Money
in
the
Bank
(2019)
Bayley
vs
Carmella
vs
Dana
Brooke
vs
Ember
Moon
vs
Mandy
Rose
vs
Naomi
vs
Natalya
vs
Nikki
Cross
Bayley
Money
in
the
Bank
(2019)
Ali
vs.
Andrade
vs.
Baron
Corbin
vs.
Brock
Lesnar
vs.
Drew
McIntyre
vs.
Finn
Bálor
vs.
Randy
Orton
vs.
Ricochet
Brock
Lesnar
Money
in
the
Bank
(2020)
Asuka
vs.
Carmella
vs.
Dana
Brooke
vs.
Lacey
Evans
vs.
Nia
Jax
vs.
Shayna
Baszler
Asuka
Money
in
the
Bank
(2020)
AJ
Styles
vs.
Aleister
Black
vs.
Daniel
Bryan
vs.
King
Corbin
vs.
Otis
vs.
Rey
Mysterio
Otis
Money
in
the
Bank
(2021)
Nikki
A.S.H
vs
Alexa
Bliss
vs
Asuka
vs
Liv
Morgan
vs
Naomi
vs
Natalya
vs
Tamina
vs
Zelina
Vega
Nikki
A.S.H.
Money
in
the
Bank
(2021)
Big
E
vs
Drew
McIntyre
vs
John
Morrison
vs
Kevin
Owens
vs
King
Nakamura
vs
Ricochet
vs
Riddle
vs
Seth
Rollins