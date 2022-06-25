WWE Money In The Bank: Full List of Winners From Every MITB Match, Successful Cash-in & Other Records

The first ever MITB match took place in 2005 WrestleMania with Edge being the inaugural winner and five years later the gimmick based match was made a pay-per-view or premium live event following a great success of the high-flying match.

The gimmick based match later went on to become a stand-alone special event in 2010 with superstars from the two biggest brands - Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown fighting to win a contract for their respective brand title shots.

Money in the Bank: History and interesting statistics from WWE gimmick match

Later the women's MITB match was introduced in 2017, replacing one of the men's match for a chance to win a contract for any of the titles on the WWE roster. So far there have been 21 MITB events in the WWE, but the match it self is being contested 27 times in WrestleMania events from 2005 to 2009.

CM Punk is the most successful superstar when it comes to MITB matches as he is the only wrestler to win the gimmick based match 2 times, while the rest have all seen different winners. The contract has been successfully cashed in 22 time in 26 attempts. Kane and Kofi Kingston have made the most appearances.

Here we take a look at the Money in the Bank (MITB) matches record, winners, successful cash-ins and more:

MITB Matches From 2005 Event Competitors MITB Winner WrestleMania 21 Edge vs Chris Benoit vs Chris Jericho vs Christian vs Kane vs Shelton Benjamin Edge WrestleMania 22 Rob Van Dam vs Bobby Lashley vs Finlay vs Matt Hardy vs Ric Flair vs Shelton Benjamin Rob Van Dam WrestleMania 23 Mr Kennedy vs CM Punk vs Edge vs Finlay vs Jeff Hardy vs King Booker vs Matt Hardy vs Randy Orton Mr Kennedy WrestleMania 24 CM Punk vs Carlito vs Chris Jericho vs John Morrison vs Montel Vontavious Porter vs Mr. Kennedy vs Shelton Benjamin CM Punk WrestleMania 25 CM Punk vs Christian, Finlay vs Kane vs Kofi Kingston vs Mark Henry vs Montel Vontavious Porter vs Shelton Benjamin CM Punk WrestleMania 26 Jack Swagger vs Christian vs Dolph Ziggler vs Drew McIntyre vs Evan Bourne vs Kane vs Kofi Kingston vs Matt Hardy vs Montel Vontavious Porter vs Shelton Benjamin Jack Swagger Money in the Bank (2010) The Miz vs Chris Jericho vs Edge vs Evan Bourne vs John Morrison vs Mark Henry vs Randy Orton vs Ted DiBiase The Miz Money in the Bank (2010) Kane vs Big Show vs Christian vs Cody Rhodes vs Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre vs Kofi Kingston vs Matt Hardy Kane Money in the Bank (2011) Alberto Del Rio vs Alex Riley vs Evan Bourne vs Jack Swagger vs Kofi Kingston vs The Miz vs R-Truth vs Rey Mysterio Alberto Del Rio Money in the Bank (2011) Daniel Bryan vs Cody Rhodes vs Heath Slater vs Justin Gabriel vs Kane vs Sin Cara vs Sheamus vs Wade Barrett Daniel Bryan Money in the Bank (2012) Big Show vs. Chris Jericho vs. John Cena vs. Kane vs. The Miz John Cena Money in the Bank (2012) Dolph Ziggler vs Christian vs Cody Rhodes vs Damien Sandow vs Santino Marella vs Sin Cara vs Tensai vs Tyson Kidd Dolph Ziggler Money in the Bank (2013) Christian vs. CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton vs. Rob Van Dam vs. Sheamus Randy Orton Money in the Bank (2013) Damien Sandow vs Antonio Cesaro vs Cody Rhodes vs Dean Ambrose vs Fandango vs Jack Swagger vs Wade Barrett Damien Sandow Money in the Bank (2014) Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose vs Dolph Ziggler vs Jack Swagger vs Kofi Kingston vs Rob Van Dam Seth Rollins Money in the Bank (2015) Sheamus vs Dolph Ziggler vs Kane vs Kofi Kingston vs Neville vs Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns Sheamus Money in the Bank (2016) Dean Ambrose vs Alberto Del Rio vs Cesaro vs Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn Dean Ambrose Money in the Bank (2017) Carmella vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Natalya vs Tamina Carmella Money in the Bank (2017) AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Baron Corbin Money in the Bank (2018) Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Ember Moon vs Lana vs Naomi vs Natalya vs Sasha Banks Alexa Bliss Money in the Bank (2018) Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode vs. Finn Bálor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Rusev vs. Samoa Joe vs. The Miz Braun Strowman Money in the Bank (2019) Bayley vs Carmella vs Dana Brooke vs Ember Moon vs Mandy Rose vs Naomi vs Natalya vs Nikki Cross Bayley Money in the Bank (2019) Ali vs. Andrade vs. Baron Corbin vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Bálor vs. Randy Orton vs. Ricochet Brock Lesnar Money in the Bank (2020) Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler Asuka Money in the Bank (2020) AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. Rey Mysterio Otis Money in the Bank (2021) Nikki A.S.H vs Alexa Bliss vs Asuka vs Liv Morgan vs Naomi vs Natalya vs Tamina vs Zelina Vega Nikki A.S.H. Money in the Bank (2021) Big E vs Drew McIntyre vs John Morrison vs Kevin Owens vs King Nakamura vs Ricochet vs Riddle vs Seth Rollins Big E MITB Cash-in Record Title Successful Cash-ins Attempts WWE Championship 9 11 Universal Championship 1 2 World Heavyweight Championship 7 8 Raw Women's Championship 2 2 SmackDown Women's Championship 2 2 MITB Successful Cash-in matches Cash-in Title Date Event Opponent(s) Edge WWE Championship January 8, 2006 New Year's Revolution John Cena Rob Van Dam WWE Championship June 11, 2006 ECW One Night Stand John Cena Edge World Heavyweight Championship May 8, 2007 SmackDown! The Undertaker CM Punk World Heavyweight Championship June 30, 2008 Raw Edge CM Punk World Heavyweight Championship June 7, 2009 Extreme Rules Jeff Hardy Jack Swagger World Heavyweight Championship March 30, 2010 SmackDown Chris Jericho Kane World Heavyweight Championship July 18, 2010 Money in the Bank Rey Mysterio The Miz WWE Championship November 22, 2010 Raw Randy Orton Alberto Del Rio WWE Championship August 14, 2011 SummerSlam CM Punk Daniel Bryan World Heavyweight Championship December 18, 2011 TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs Big Show Dolph Ziggler World Heavyweight Championship April 8, 2013 Raw Alberto Del Rio Randy Orton WWE Championship August 18, 2013 SummerSlam Daniel Bryan Seth Rollins WWE World Heavyweight Championship March 29, 2015 WrestleMania 31 Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Sheamus WWE World Heavyweight Championship November 22, 2015 Survivor Series Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose WWE World Heavyweight Championship June 19, 2016 Money in the Bank Seth Rollins Carmella SmackDown Women's Championship April 10, 2018 SmackDown Live! Charlotte Flair Alexa Bliss Raw Women's Championship June 17, 2018 Money in the Bank Nia Jax Bayley SmackDown Women's Championship May 19, 2019 Money in the Bank Charlotte Flair Brock Lesnar Universal Championship July 14, 2019 Extreme Rules Seth Rollins The Miz WWE Championship February 21, 2021 Elimination Chamber Drew McIntyre Nikki A.S.H. Raw Women's Championship July 19, 2021 Raw Charlotte Flair Big E WWE Championship September 13, 2021 Raw Bobby Lashley Top 10 Most MITB Appearances Superstar Appearances Kane 7 Kofi Kingston 7 Dolph Ziggler 6 Christian 6 Randy Orton 5 Shelton Benjamin 5 Chris Jericho 5 CM Punk 4 Jack Swagger 4 The Miz 4