WWE move Smackdown date after deal with FOX Sports

Fox has reportedly paid a whopping one billion dollar to the WWE to secure the deal. This will earn them the telecasting rights for Smackdown Live from next year onwards. It is a huge deal for the second longest running show in television history.

The pro-wrestling community alongside entertainment industry has been set abuzz through this billion dollar deal. Meanwhile, WWE is also expected to earn some mainstream attention as the show will be broadcast on Fox. This particular network also broadcasts MLB, NFL and now Smackdown is likely to be hosted in a bigger way so it can give tough competition to these sports.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com came up with a big update on this matter. This platform change is likely to alter the schedule of WWE superstars too. Fox Sports will take Smackdown Live back to Friday nights and will air it in a live format. So there's going to be a big change in schedule for them.

Superstars from Smackdown have to work for house shows and then head on to the host city on Thursday Night. After working on the Live show on Friday Nights they'll have to work on the house shows in the weekend as Live Events on Saturday and Sunday are must for the WWE.

The superstars will have to be on Monday Night Raw as WWE will not schedule any house shows on this specific date. The officials might not wish to clash two shows on the same date especially if this is the flagship show of the company.

Some of the potential Smackdown airing details were also revealed by SportsKeeda.com,

"Additionally, it was explained that as regards overseas tapings, the WWE could broadcast SmackDown Live as is from outside the US; or the overseas episode could be aired on tape-delay."

Smackdown will continue to air on USA Network till October 2019. We are likely to hear an official announcement on the shift of this upcoming schedule soon.