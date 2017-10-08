Multiple title changes expected at WWE Hell in a Cell PPV

Bengaluru, October 8: For the first time ever, the Smackdown brand will host the Hell in a Cell PPV, tonight. The creative team was able to come up with a stacked match card for the show.

All the championships on the brand will be on the line where two separate matches will be contested inside the ominous structure, also known as the Devil’s Playground.

The marquee match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens inside the Hell in a Cell structure will be the main event of the evening. The bad blood between these two will be settled at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Plus, there will be multiple interesting matches in the first-ever event to take place in this brand new venue.

Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch from the Summerslam PPV. The United States Championship will also be on the line as AJ Styles defends it against Baron Corbin. This is the match that never happened despite scheduled on Smackdown.

Also, the Women’s Championship will be defended by the reigning champion Natalya, against Charlotte Flair. Lastly, in another first-ever affair, the Smackdown tag team championships will be defended inside the Hell in a Cell. The New Day and The Usos will lock horns, yet again over the title.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, at least a couple of title changes can be expected on the PPV night. The Women’s title is the first one to change hands. The current booking gives the champion the upper hand as Nattie made Charlotte tap out on the last week's Smackdown.

So, we can definitely expect her to become a five-time women’s champion at Hell in a Cell. As for Nattie, she is a veteran and does not need a long title run considering her growing age.

Dave Meltzer of the source also stated that the similar situation stands with Baron Corbin, as well. He doesn't have the momentum on his side and has his back against the wall. Post Hell in a Cell, he might get a slow push and is expected to emerge victorious to dethrone the Phenomenal One from his US title reign and become the new champion.