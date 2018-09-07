WWE Network starts survey to bring new content

The notable thing is that WWE Network has started a Fan Council Service to get the fans opinion for future schedules. They have asked the fans, if they are interested in other wrestling promotions. This is an indication that officials are concerned about the rise of the independent wrestling scene.

It's worth to note that former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and Young Bucks on September 1 conducted All In PPV show which witnessed a major success. Some of the fans opined that the show was even better than some of WWE shows.

So now WWE Network has asked the fans which wrestling programs are they interested to watch other than their content. The options for promotions included Ring of Honor, TNA/Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, New Japan Pro Wrestling or other. There was one more that said, "I do not watch any other wrestling promotions."

Interestingly, WWE also wanted to know if the fans are more interested in regular live events "without commentary or stories leading into the event". This is a direct survey of indie scene products where storylines do not seem relevant. They hinted to bring Starrcade 2017 in the future if the fans give positive reactions.

Also, WWE Network is looking forward to bringing in more NXT content on the platform. This is one of the shows with indie scene feeling which is liked by most of the fans. So the increasing popularity in the NXT brand might lead to a live telecast for the NXT United Kingdom series. It is an exclusive series featuring the superstars not belonging to the United States.

Here is the statement released on WWE Network for including NXT UK series,

"The hottest young talent on the United Kingdom scene collide on WWE NXT UK. Featuring WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, Mustache Mountain, Rhea Ripley, and more amazing Superstars, this is the place to see the most exciting performers from England, Ireland, Scotland and beyond."

The other future topics included WWE Now featuring Cathy Kelley. WWE Now is currently a Youtube based show that addresses the happenings from the WWE scene. The host has become a popular figure on the social media like her predecessor Renee Young. So she might just end up having her own show on WWE Network.

The exclusive video platform for the WWE fans also hinted to bring out more documentaries on legends like Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and more. There were additional shows in the pipeline including Xavier's Arcade Challenge, WWE Cheat Day with Becky Lynch, Fashion Police / Unsolved Mysteries. While, House Hardy: Halloween special might also be a special attraction in the month of October.