WWE Network to bring back Mae Young Classic tournament in 2020?

It was dubbed as the first-ever women's wrestling tournament produced by WWE, during summer 2017. A total of 32 competitors were seen competing from several countries. Never before in the history of the male-dominated wrestling industry, we have ever thought of seeing that. Thus, it garnered a huge round of applause and positive reactions from the critics.

WWE brought the second season of Mae Young Classic back in the fall of 2018 to raise hopes that it would become an annual event in the WWE schedule. But that was not the case as fans did not witness it in 2019.

Positive news has now been received courtesy of the mastermind behind the tourney, Triple H. He hinted that the WWE Network special could soon be back as they're planning with it.

The EVP of talent relations for WWE confirmed that the third season of Mae Young Classic is in the pipeline, but he didn't desclose when it would return. However, chances are high that it could be back once the Coronavirus pandemic is over. After all, the company has to get along together talents from several countries. Here's more from Triple H during an interview with Inside The Ropes,

“We’re gonna do it again here soon, and we’re kind of getting to that point again now, like, wow, there is just a lot out there. So they are here and there and they’re all over the place.

I think the talent sort of gravitate toward finding each other and they end up in these little pockets and then they’re all learning from each other but helping to bring that out and show it to the rest of the world is the goal.”

The Game continued that how it was an amazing experience to host the Mae Young Classic tournament to make way for some of the best talents to feature on WWE TV. Originally the plan was to do a tournament consisting of sixteen superstars but then they find out the flow of talents was too much and thus the tournament was expanded for thirty-two competitors,

“Even as aware of the environment, globally, as we are, when we went to go do the Mae Young Classic the first time, and we started to say, oh we’re going to do this tournament with women, are there enough women out there for us to do this?

We’ll do 16, but finding 16 elite women of the caliber that we want to be in this will be a challenge, and then we started to dig and we started to find more and more and next thing you know we’re at 32 and next thing you know, to do a 32 woman tournament, I’m going, hmm, boy, who am I going to put in there and who am I not gonna put in there?”

Japanese sensation Kairi Sane went on to win the first May Young Classic tournament whereas Toni Storm won the second edition. The all-women tournament would eventually pave the way for WWE to host the first-ever pay-per-view event for women superstars named Evolution in October 2018, setting a milestone. Hopefully, once COVID-19 dies down, we'd have it back in the schedule.

Meanwhile, the ongoing pandemic also struck WWE's developmental process, a big way. The company was reportedly planning to open separate performance centers in the eastern region countries including China, Japan, and India. But that won't be happening, anytime soon as Coronavirus outbreak has put the world into isolation which requires time to recover from.