WWE Network to celebrate The Rock throughout November 2021

It was announced that The Rock and his legacy will be showcased all month long, starting from this week. As per WWE’s announcement, they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s debut in the company.

It was back in the 1996 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York City where The People’s Champion made his infamous debut.

Then dubbed as Rocky Maivia teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, Marc Mero, and The Stalker (WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham) to defeat the team of Crush, Goldust, Triple H, and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler in a 4-on-4 Traditional Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination Match.

Get ready to salute @TheRock all month long in honor of the 25-year anniversary of his WWE debut.#Rock25 pic.twitter.com/ntEjToXX3u — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2021

The celebration of The Great One’s debut will provide digital and social media content, including a brand new WWE Best Of episode which will premiere on Peacock/WWE Network tonight.

It features the greatest matches and moments in The Rock’s legendary career. As of now, WWE is also encouraging fans to use the #Rock25 hashtag to keep the legendary wrestler trending.

The Hollywood star was also rumoured to make an appearance at Survivor Series 2021 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, later this month to bring a grand conclusion to this celebration.

This appearance could have also been used to plant seeds for a match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 38 but those plans have been scrapped, for now.

In addition to the exclusive contents around The Rock, Season 2 of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression documentary is also scheduled to premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network this month.

In an announcement by Peacock, it was noted that two episodes from season 2 will premiere on Sunday, November 21, which is the day of the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, and Monday, November 22.

It was also revealed that a new episode of Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin being the host, will premiere this month, on Thursday, November 25.

The next guest will be WWE Legend Jeff Hardy. The previous Broken Skull Sessions episode aired, late September where Seth Rollins was the guest.

You can check out the currently listed schedule of WWE Network/Peacock for the month of November 2021 as given below:

11/2: The Best of WWE: Best of The Rock

11/16: The Best of WWE: Best of Survivor Series

11/21: The Ultimate Show: The Ultimate Survivor Series

11/21: WWE Survivor Series 2021 Kickoff

11/21: WWE Survivor Series 2021

11/21: WWE Ruthless Aggression season two episode

11/22: WWE Ruthless Aggression season two episode

11/25: Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Jeff Hardy