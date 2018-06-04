WWE Network to present bigger PPV events starting from MITB

This is likely to favour the shows according to the officials which is why the change is coming. More superstars will be available in the dual-brand PPV event resulting in big matches that in turn will help to sell out the venues. The earlier ticket sales for brand-exclusive events were not much positive for the company.

There're more updates available on these co-branded events. WWE is trying to present these shows in a big way to boost up the WWE subscribers ratings. They are trying to extend each of these programmings for half an hour, at least. So, all the upcoming PPV events are likely to be lengthy in time-span,

“PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE reached out to international broadcast partners such as SkyTV and InDemandPPV to inform them that as of Money in the Bank on 6/17, pay-per-views will start at 7 PM Eastern/4 PM Pacific and some could last as long as four hours.”



This means that the kick-off shows will start at 6 PM instead of 7 PM. They are trying to conclude the shows at around 10.30 PM instead of 11 PM. The big-four PPV events will continue to run over four hours. But, then again, the officials have to be worried about to be an overrun.

So, the change in schedule is likely to take place from Money in the bank PPV onwards. It will take place on June 17th in the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Broadening the PPV events will actually make the way for the mid-card superstars to get involved on the main show card.

There were earlier speculations than these per-below superstars will lose from the mix now that prime names from both the brands are set to steal the show. They can still be relevant on the card which is much-needed for establishing heavy names for the future.