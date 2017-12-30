WWE: New match added to the Royal Rumble 2018 PPV

Bengaluru, Dec 30: The Royal Rumble PPV will be the first big WWE event in the 2018 calendar. This time around, there will be two separate over-the-top-rope battle royal for male and female WWE superstars.

Apart from this matches that will set the main event of Wrestlemania, there will be series of singles matches over championships.

Recently, WWE has confirmed one such match that will be contested for the United States Championship. Two superstars from Smackdown Live will get the opportunity to compete in this title contest to pick up this prestigious title that was left by Dolph Ziggler.

The show-off won the US title back in the Clash of Champions PPV which he decided to relinquish two nights later. With uncertainties around the championship, the Smackdown general manager confirmed an eight-man tournament to crown a new champion.

Here's EVERYTHING you need to know about the #USTitle Tournament, including the full bracket reveal! pic.twitter.com/oRs48iVyIA — WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2017

Already two of the matches of the series have already taken place in the bygone edition. Two of the superstars emerged victorious to advance to the semifinal of it. Now, WWE released a bracketology for the entire tournament that is suggesting that two more matches will be held in the first round.

Xavier Woods will take on against Aiden English whereas two of the bitter-rivals, Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder will compete in the other match.

The four winners of the first-round matches will lock horns to go to the finale of the series. These matches will continue to take place as we approach towards the Royal Rumble PPV.

Nothing would be more #Glorious then to start 2018 by winning the #UnitedStatesTitle at the #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/D3L04ylH5J — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) December 28, 2017





2 Time US Champ? pic.twitter.com/Uz79LvZVZP — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 28, 2017



The seventh and final match to coronate the new champion will take place on the night of the PPV which is on January 28th in Philadelphia. This is the fourth match confirmed to take place on the exciting night of the year.

Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode are the two speculated favorites to win their respective matches and clash at the finale of the tournament. Once the bracket of the United States Championship was officially released by WWE host, Cathy Kelley, some of the superstars involved started giving warnings to their opponents to stay under the spotlight.