WWE: New York, Detroit emerge front-runners to host Wrestlemania 35

Bengaluru, December 24: New York and Detroit emerge the front-runners to host the Wrestlemania 35 event in 2019 if rumours are to be believed.

Miami intended to host the event in the home of Miami Dolphins, Sun Life Stadium. Previously, the 28th edition of the Wrestlemania was hosted in the city.

The second city in the race is Minneapolis, Minnesota. They lost the battle to New Orleans this year and are understandably keen on hosting the 35th edition. The city renovated the US Bank Stadium too, the venue of the 2018 Superbowl.

Reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggest that St Louis and Philadelphia are also in the race. New York is also a viable option for the company as it hosted the Wrestlemania in 2013. As per latest rumours, Detroit City is also in the race and their interest has been confirmed by insiders.

Chances look dull for Philadelphia as they will get to host the Royal Rumble in 2018. For now, two cities which have an edge over others are New York and Detroit. The confirmation is supposed to come by the end of December or in early January.

WrestleMania 35 announcement to be made in December for those wondering. #WWE — 17ABay 🗯 (@TicketDrew) October 24, 2017

In case you don't know, the city intending to host Wrestlemania has to bid for the event much prior to it. This is applicable for the big four PPVs of the year namely Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble.

Getting to host Wrestlemania is seen as a huge boost for tourism for the host city. Millions of people gather every year over a weekend to witness the biggest spectacle in wrestling entertainment.

In January, the WWE confirmed that The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the 34th edition of Wrestlemania in 2018.