WWE News: Big Triple threat match announced for WWE Raw

Bengaluru, Nov 11: The men's and women's team from both Raw and Smackdown are almost set for the traditional Survivor Series matchup.

Led by Kurt Angle, the Raw team has Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Jason Jordan by their side. On team blue, Shane McMahon is the team captain with John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode.

The female team for Survivor Series consists of Alicia Fox being the captain from Raw with Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Asuka.

That leaves one final spot for the women's team on the flagship show whereas Smackdown has announced the full team comprising Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Carmella, and Naomi.

Now, an official announcement has been released on WWE.com to choose the last and final member of the women's team on this upcoming edition of WWE Raw. It is going to be a triple threat match between Bayley, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke.

Check out the official statement on the official website,

“This past Monday night, Fox added Asuka and Sasha Banks to her team, which also includes herself and the forceful Nia Jax. Who will fill that all-too-crucial final slot? We’ll find out on Raw when Bayley, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke collide in a Triple Threat Match, with the winner becoming the fifth Superstar to represent Team Red in the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match.“

Last week, we have received a tag team match to determine the fourth spot. Despite the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley winning the match, Bayley was excluded from the WWE Raw team. Only, Sasha was chosen by the captain.

So, it was supposed to create a rift between the two best friends on the flagship show. From that perspective, Bayley should not earn the final spot to begin the much-anticipated feud.

However, that might not be the case as cagesideseats.com reported that none other than The Hugger is scheduled to win the triple threat match and emerge as the final participant for the women's team. We will get to see more of this storyline when WWE Raw goes on air, next week.