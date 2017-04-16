WWE: Nikki Bella drops big hint on her return by threatening Charlotte Flair

To give hint to her possible return, Nikki Bella has posted an update on her Youtube channel. In the video, she was seen threatening Charlotte Flair by saying that she is coming after the newest member of the Smackdown Live roster.

The video also clarified that she is done wrapping up the second season of Total Divas. So, this time we would not see the marriage planning of Cena and Nikki. Also, the birth of Birdy Joe Danielson that is the baby of Brie and Daniel Bryan would also be opted out from this season.

It looks like that WWE has a big programme in store when Nikki comes back from the hiatus. An inevitable clash between her and Charlotte will set the stakes high for the Smackdown Women's division.

Although, the video might be portraying Nikki being an out of character but one just can't wipe out the possibilities.

These two have quite an animosity between themselves since Charlotte was the one who toppled Nikki from her throne of the longest reigning Divas championship reign. The Bella Queen was forced to take a long hiatus due to the career-threatening neck injury and never got an opportunity to seek her redemption.

Ever since then, Nikki teased the reincarnation of the feud, quite a few times but that did not happen due to the brand separation. Now that, they belong to the same brand, the renewal of this feud would be worth to watch.

Charlotte, the four-time women's champion did not take a long time to fire back at her predecessor by accepting the challenge.

Record-setting Divas Champ against the 4x, 2nd-Generation Womens Champ?

The Queen vs. the Fearless?

Time & Place woman @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/Iu3F2Mm2Oj — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 15, 2017

To add some more drama into it, there are rumours that Brie Bella will join her sister to build the Bella Twins brand, once again.

She and Daniel already teased a return around Summerslam, previously. Let's wait and watch whether we would see two of the biggest names on the female roster collide once more in the future.

OneIndia News