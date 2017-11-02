Nikki Bella to make WWE return alongside Brie Bella in 2018

Bengaluru, November 2: Nikki Bella has been all over US TV lately despite missing the WWE action for close to a year now. She is the main reason why the company was able to continue production of the Total Divas show.

The spin-off series of Total Bellas started to air on the E Network couple of months back while the original series kicked-off last night.

Plus, the Bella Queen was also part of another mainstream show on the ABC Network. She was a participant of the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars show that started from September 18. This has established her as a prominent face in the reality tv series genre.

As we all know, Nikki Bella suffered a neck injury which forced her to stay away from in-ring competition ever since Wrestlemania. So, there's no definite date for her return for now. As per updates from the Total Bellas show, the doctors as well as her boyfriend, John Cena adviced her to stay away from in-ring competition.

This is due to the severity of her neck injury. But, she is quite determined to make an in-ring return along with her twin sister, Brie Bella. Check out her recent comments from E News:

"It's tough because when you love something so much and you're very passionate about it you just don't ever want to hear the words retirement or you're career's over.

"I know that with my spinal condition I can never be full time again, I just can't do that but I do wanna be full time and I don't want to retire. I literally can't imagine not going into the ring and I want to make a comeback with Brie and I want to do it in 2018."

Early 2018 should mark her return to WWE which means the creative will be able to use her when the Wrestlemania season starts to pick up pace. The Boss is a big fan of the Bellas since they bring mainstream attention to WWE programme everytime they appear.

This time too, The Bella Twins are expected to drive the women's division on their return. Now that, Nikki Bella is done with the Dancing with the Stars show, she is expected to gear up for the return alongside Brie.