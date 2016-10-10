WWE No Mercy 2016: Twitter reactions and fall outs from the show

Daniel Bryan also noted that the rivalry between Ziggler and the Miz is not over, yet. Miz will get his rematch for the title.

Ziggler was present at the show, too and Bryan quoted to Ziggler, "I apologize because I thought Randy [Orton] and Bray [Wyatt] also deserved to be in the main event, but you guys deserve to be in that spot."

Bryan also confirmed on the show that Luke Harper is the newest member of the WWE Smackdown roster. He was signed with the blue brand and made a huge impact by helping his mentor, Bray Wyatt in the match against Orton.

Nikki Bella was all excited to pick up the first-ever single PPV win since her comeback against her nemesis, Carmella.

She described the moment just felt like a Wrestlemania moment for her by commenting the following, "I'm just so beyond happy, I feel like I had so much emotion at the end like I wanted to just cry my eyes out.

"I feel so good, I can't describe it, I'm on cloud nine. I feel so grateful... I walked out victorious, and that's what I truly feel, I feel victorious."

Also, the tag team champions celebrated their victory and AJ Styles delivered a championship motto after his win. Here how the Twitter-verse reacted to last night's epic show.

Wooooo!!!!! YEAH BABY!!!!! Still #SmackDownLive Tag Team Champions.... @WWEUniverse thank you all so much for having our Back!! #IGotKids pic.twitter.com/zJZAEIXItn — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) October 10, 2016

The crowd is largely dead again for the Wyatt/Orton main event. Miz/Ziggler should've definitely went on last tonight. #WWENoMercy — Brandon Bethune (@BBethune2001) October 10, 2016

Miz had the hottest hand & drops title.

Ziggler wins IC title for 5th time—this better be greatest run ever after that hoopla#WWENoMercy — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) October 10, 2016

Miz vs Dolph is the best thing going in WWE. They deserve to main event #WWENoMercy — 98 HOV (@DaffyDaGod) October 9, 2016

John Cena hasn't been the same since going to Suplex City at summer slam 2014 #WWENoMercy — Skinny Escobar (@skinnytoldem) October 10, 2016

Ziggler hit the super kick and pinned The Miz! New IC champion! Excellent match! #WWENoMercy — NoDQ.com - WWE News (@nodqdotcom) October 10, 2016

The return of luke harper earns bray wyatt the victory over randy orton #WWENoMercy #FollowTheBuzzards pic.twitter.com/vzSQKr2W7x — Amar Singh (@SkyBlue_Am) October 10, 2016

Thank you all for the thoughts. I promise I'll do everything I can to get back ASAP and defend my title... I'm watching closely tonight pic.twitter.com/SWT8QLK9r0 — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 10, 2016

OneIndia News