English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE No Mercy 2016: Twitter reactions and fall outs from the show

By Staff

Bengaluru, Oct 10: WWE No Mercy saw a successful outing last night from the Golden1 center at Sacramento, California.

The Intercontinental title match stole the show and after the night was over, talking Smack started by acknowledging the fact that this match should have been the main event of the night.

The Miz and Maryse at No Mercy PPV (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)
The Miz and Maryse at No Mercy PPV (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)

Daniel Bryan also noted that the rivalry between Ziggler and the Miz is not over, yet. Miz will get his rematch for the title.

Ziggler was present at the show, too and Bryan quoted to Ziggler, "I apologize because I thought Randy [Orton] and Bray [Wyatt] also deserved to be in the main event, but you guys deserve to be in that spot."

Bryan also confirmed on the show that Luke Harper is the newest member of the WWE Smackdown roster. He was signed with the blue brand and made a huge impact by helping his mentor, Bray Wyatt in the match against Orton.

Nikki Bella was all excited to pick up the first-ever single PPV win since her comeback against her nemesis, Carmella.

She described the moment just felt like a Wrestlemania moment for her by commenting the following, "I'm just so beyond happy, I feel like I had so much emotion at the end like I wanted to just cry my eyes out.

"I feel so good, I can't describe it, I'm on cloud nine. I feel so grateful... I walked out victorious, and that's what I truly feel, I feel victorious."

Also, the tag team champions celebrated their victory and AJ Styles delivered a championship motto after his win. Here how the Twitter-verse reacted to last night's epic show.

OneIndia News

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe smackdown sports
Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2016, 12:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 10, 2016

Latest Videos

+ More